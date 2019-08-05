TRAVERSE CITY — Grant Buell didn't expect this.
Now that it's here, he's planning on taking full advantage.
The Traverse City St. Francis senior midfielder committed to Aquinas College, accepting a scholarship offer from the NAIA school.
“I never knew lacrosse would get me this far,” Buell said. “I guess I didn't know I was very good until my junior year. Then one time I stripped the ball from a kid, cleared it and passed to Henry Carroll to assist on a goal. I looked around, and the crowd was wild and I was like, 'Wow.'”
Buell is St. Francis' third lacrosse player to earn a college scholarship for the sport, following Tyler Revett (Lawrence Tech) and Colt Mambdinn (Hanover College) last season. Carroll is trying to walk on at West Point this season as well, which could give the third-year varsity program a trio of college athletes.
The long-stick midfielder has been an impact player the last several seasons for the Gladiators, culminating with a standout senior campaign, even though he missed several games with injuries.
“One of my best years,” Buell said, “but not my best as far as being consistent.”
St. Francis head coach Mike Carroll typically put Buell on the opposing team's top offensive threat to use the rangy 6-foot-2 middie's length to hinder that player's chances.
“He's got great foot speed,” Carroll said. “He's definitely our shut-down defender. He worked well in man-to-man (defense) and zone and has a great awareness for when to go for the steal.”
Buell has been playing for seven years, steadily improving as he progresses. Yet, Carroll thinks the best is yet to come for a player who posted 87 ground balls and 28 solo clears over the last two seasons.
“Grant is a great player,” Mike Carroll said. “He has huge upside.”
Buell chose Aquinas over several other schools, including the University of Detroit.
“I couldn't see myself at a bigger school,” said Buell, who plans to major in business.
The Saints' coaching staff stood out to Buell. He said the team's approach really melded with his, especially the team's intense practice sessions.
"We are very excited to have Grant decide to join the Aquinas Lacrosse family," Aquinas head coach Doug Seites said on the team's website. "Grant is a tremendous athlete with a ton of potential that we can't wait to work with. He possess great speed and plays fast and aggressively. Grant is a player that fits what we are looking for from the LSM position to a tee, and he fits in very well with the rest of the team."
Buell joins Traverse City West alums and fellow midfielders Andrew Schaub and Kyle Gauthier on the Saints roster. Schaub is in the same freshman class, while Gauther enters his junior season.
“Aquinas is different,” Buell said. “They are more on edge, I'd say. They have a coach that's a competitor and I like that. Going to a team that's as competitive as I am and loves the sport as much as I do, it really stuck out.”
