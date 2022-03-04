TRAVERSE CITY — When the game clock would stop with under a minute to play in a quarter, Erik Furseth would encourage the crowd to look at the clock and make note of the time left.
”The clock is correct and official.”
Furseth spent five decades between being the public address announcer of Michigan State basketball and football (1970-2005); the Michigan High School Athletic Association basketball, football and baseball finals (1965-2015); and most recently Traverse City St. Francis basketball and football (2006-2016).
He died Monday at the Cherry Hill Haven nursing home in Traverse City at 91-years-old — the first day of MHSAA girls basketball districts at the very moment the Gladiators were taking the court against Mancelona. Furseth is in both the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan’s Hall of Honor and Michigan State sports Hall of Fame.
St. Francis P.A. announcer Chris Middleton paid tribute to Furseth before the Glads’ final regular-season game Thursday against Midland by uttering Furseth’s signature phrase in a speech before the game.
“Erik, I know you are listening, and in honor of you, for the last time in the SF gym, ‘The clock is correct and official,” Middleton said.
The scoreboard was stopped at five seconds with each team having five fouls. That was the number Furseth — a Cleveland Heights, Ohio, native — wore as part of the Michigan State basketball team in the early 1950s. He played in the Spartans’ first Big Ten game in 1951.
St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said he first met Furseth when he was still at Traverse City West while running an all-star game for girls and boys. Furseth had filled in for the Titans on some occasions when they were without an announcer.
“I just remember it was so natural to him,” Finnegan said. “You could tell he was born to do that.”
Finnegan said Furseth had many great stories to tell, having a front-row seat and calling games against future NBA and NFL players between high school and college.
“Imagine doing all those high school finals games and the things he’s seen,” Finnegan said. “What a story. Great man. We’re sad to see him go, but at the same time he left behind a helluva legacy.”
The Glads beat Midland 42-36 with Wyatt Nausadis scoring a game-high 17 points with four rebounds and three assists. Adam Gerberding scored 11, and John Hagelstein had six with seven rebounds.
“Obviously, we had a long week of practice so I think that felt weird,” Nausadis said. “We usually play Tuesday-Friday so it was a little bit different, but we came out with energy and we still played our game and got the win.”
Nausadis said he’s excited for what’s to come in the district tournament next week.
St. Francis (18-2) draws a Division 3 bracket in which every team has a winning record.
The Lake Michigan Conference champions Gladiators earned a first-round bye and meet and Ski Valley runner-up Mancelona (14-6) in the semifinals at. 7 p.m. Wednesday at Glen Lake. The Gladiators had the same matchup last year and beat the Ironmen 72-37 with a running clock.
Midland (11-9) awaits the winner of Midland Dow and Bay City Central, who play Monday, for a semifinal game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at home. If the Chemics advance to regionals, they’ll meet the winner of the Petoskey district, which has Traverse City Central and Traverse City West.
