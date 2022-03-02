BOYNE FALLS — What the Big North Conference did at Monday’s two ski finals could be described as unprecedented.
The league claimed all four skiing state championships possible plus three individual champions. Traverse City Central girls, Traverse City West boys and Petoskey boys all won back-to-back titles. Cadillac girls joined the mix and won its first ski title since 1990.
Caleb Lewandowski from TC West took the D1 slalom title, Marley Spence from Petoskey won the D2 giant slalom title and Gaylord’s Connor Truman claimed the D2 boys slalom title.
They’re the type of accolades northern Michigan has been accustomed to. At least in Traverse City, a lot of that success was built on the legacy of longtime and successful TC Central ski coach Jerry Stanek.
“I don’t think people understand that Stanek is kind of a legend in the ski community,” TC Central head coach Amy Kudary said. “He started with all of us when we were 5 years old. He taught us not only the skills of skiing but the love for the sport.”
When Trojans won their first girls skiing state title since 2013, it meant a lot to Kudary to win a title as an athlete and coach. She was an All-State skier of her own with the Trojans when they won the Open Class Finals championship in 1989.
That year was one of Stanek’s 19 state titles between boys and girls skiing for the Trojans. Many titles at Central were when he co-coached with Don Dunsmore. Stanek also coached the Titans to a pair of girls skiing titles in 2006 and 2007. Those were the first state championships West had won since the school opened in 1997.
Many then-5-year-olds who Stanek coached — like Kudary — are now ski youth coaches of their own and had their children involved in skiing at young ages. Even TC West assistant Libby Schutler was coached by Stanek.
“It’s kind of that whole generational thing where you’ve got that age of coaches that are coming through are now stepping up, and stepping into those league roles, like Amy Kudary is doing,” Traverse City West coach Ed Johnson said.
Johnson, and also Stanek, said the coaching in TC’s developmental programs is a large part of what adds to the complicated equation that makes its high school teams so good. It helps that the Traverse City economy has grown to keep children around, when in previous years they’d move after graduating college.
“It’s a lot of coaches that should be really proud that some of the kids they’ve coached at younger ages, in middle school, are now performing at the high school level,” Stanek said.
Between the Grand Traverse Ski Club and the Holiday Race Team, both offer junior programs for aspiring skiers as young as 5 years old. They move up the ladder and race on two middle school teams.
“When they hit the high school level, they’re ready to compete,” Stanek said.
Evidence of that is Lewandowski’s slalom state title as a sophomore.
The GTSC and HRT don’t teach ski skills alone, Kudary said. She said they instill a love for the sport to ensure kids not only learn the skills of skiing but continue with it.
“By the time we get them they know they want to be skiers, they love the sport, they have the passion for this,” Kudary said.
Recently the GTSC has added a program for more serious racers.
Its United States Ski and Snowboard Association (USSS) race has taken off for skiers grades six through eight. Johnson’s son Austin coaches that along with Craig Davidson and Austin Skibowski.
Founded within the last eight years, TC’s USSS program has grown to 60 racers strong. Johnson said those are the kids that are turning into today’s top high school athletes around.
“You can just see the level of what those kids are at in sixth, seventh and eighth grade,” Johnson said. “You know that they’re coming along through the pipeline and they’re getting really good training and really good conditioning.”
In races like that, it’s not Trojans, Titans and Gladiators — they’re just skiers. That’s why it’s no shock the two teams cheered for each others’ success at Monday’s finals meet — well, at least for the day.
Stanek agreed there’s great camaraderie between the two schools, and said “it’s definitely different” from the Central-West rivalries in basketball and football.
“At the end of the day, we all live in the same town,” Kudary said. “We all go to the same Traverse City Area Public Schools system. We’re great friends. We can root for each other. We push each other to be better people and athletes, and that’s why we all succeed in the end. I wouldn’t trade any of that for the world.”
At last year’s D1 state finals in Harbor Springs, Stanek stepped back as Kudary celebrated her first state title as a head coach.
Come Monday when the Trojans went back-to-back with girls ski titles, Kudary said, state trophy in hand, what meant the most to her was to do it alongside Stanek.
Asked day later, it was difficult for Kudary to put it in words what that moment meant.
“It makes me so thankful that I have learned from him enough that I get to pass this on to the next generation,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.