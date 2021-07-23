TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central Athletic Director Zac Stevenson has accepted a job as Commissioner of Officials with the New Mexico Activities Association, according to a TCAPS news release.
Stevenson took over as Central's Athletic Director for Mark Mattson in October of 2018, who moved onto take the same role at Glen Lake. Stevenson previously held similar roles at Battle Creek Lakeview and Manistee High School.
TCAPS will begin the search to fill the AD position immediately, the release said. The first day of practice across most fall sports is Aug. 9.
"I would like to express my gratitude for the opportunity to serve the students and staff at Central High School,” Stevenson said in the release. “Central coaches and staff are the best in the business and our students reflect their leadership. It has been a privilege to serve alongside such a talented team centered on the growth of student-athletes.”