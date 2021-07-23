Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.