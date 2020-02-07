TRAVERSE CITY — Carina Stewart leapt off the bench with her hands above her head as the final buzzer sounded.
Her teammate, Jordan Burnham, came racing in from the court to give her a celebratory hug. You would have thought the Traverse City Central Trojans had just advanced to states, instead it was a routine win.
Except, for the Trojans, a simple 56-43 win over the Petoskey Northmen was a huge step forward in all facets. The Trojans (3-13, 3-4) snapped a seven game losing streak to break the Northmen’s (6-11, 2-5) four game winning streak.
“We worked so hard tonight, especially as a team. We actually played as a team and every part of the team was doing something,” Stewart said. “I was so excited because my team matured so much.”
Stewart scored the first three baskets of the game for the Trojans as they led 10-4, forcing a Petoskey timeout. Petoskey went on a run to close out the first quarter and to start the second, taking a 17-14 lead with an and-1 by freshman Kenzie Bromley.
The Northmen were up 21-20 as time winded down in the first half behind Bromley’s nine points.
One minute of game clock separated the Northmen and going into the locker room with a lead, but as the fouls piled up the minute ended up taking nearly an entire quarter in real time.
Burnham hit a 3-pointer for Central to go up 24-21, then the Petoskey sent Central to the free throw line seven times in a row. Central led 30-21 at the half.
Petoskey clawed back to within one point in the third quarter but Riley Farmer had different ideas in the fourth.
Farmer hit back to back triples midway through the final quarter, then Stewart scored a basket to put the Trojans up by 10.
“All season long teams have made runs at us in that third period and we weren’t able to stop them, we did today,” TCC coach Greg Farmer said. “Today was the day we got over that hump. We stopped the run, we made some buckets when we needed to.
“We’ve known they’ve been able to play that way all season long, just putting it together tonight was really satisfying.”
Petoskey took a full timeout but it didn’t help as the Northmen weren’t able to score more than a basket and three free throws for the next four and a half minutes of the game.
Stewart led the Trojans with 24 points, only exiting the game for a few minutes in the fourth quarter. Burnham had nine and Riley Farmer had eight.
Sophia Locricchio had six points in the first quarter and finished with seven. Siiri Asiala closed out the game with four free throws.
Bromley led the Northmen with 12 points, scoring nine in the first half and leading the team in rebounds. Flynn had six free throws to finish with a team-second 10 points.
“(Kenzie) is going to be a very good one, she already is,” Petoskey head coach Bryan Shaw said. “To go from 12 games (in eighth grade) to 20 games (in high school) may not sound long but it’s also a longer season, a lot longer.”
Both teams combined for 51 fouls with 64 free throws attempted (the BNC record is 72 combined attempts). Each team made 19 free throws.
“What’s funny is we don’t shoot that well in practice,” Farmer said. “When it comes down to clutch time, we make it.”
TC Central travels to Manistee Monday. Petoskey hosts Cadillac Thursday.
