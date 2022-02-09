TRAVERSE CITY — Everybody say... Waaaay-Oooo.
WAAAAY-OOOO!
Just reading those words likely gives goosebumps for anyone who’s witnessed the Traverse City West Bleacher Creatures. Students say the chant doesn’t really have a spelling (for the sake of transparency, “Way-O” is its phonetic spelling).
It’s just one of the many things that makes TC West’s student section “different” — and some-350 students festooned in Valentines Day decor showed plenty more examples of that in their quest to win the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s “Battle of the Fans.”
“It’s exactly that. We’re just different,” West senior center Will Gaston said. “With the crowd being this big and everybody feeding into it from freshman to seniors, we all just want to be a part of it.”
In front of four representatives from the MHSAA, nobody had seen anything quite like the show the Bleacher Creatures put on Tuesday. Titans coach Doug Baumann called it the “extra player” as the Titans (7-8) hit a season-high scoring mark with a 71-50 win over Ludington (8-6).
“Their energy and their emotion just feed us, especially in games like this,” Baumann said.
The Bleacher Creatures are one of three finalists for the coveted student section award that will eventually go to one school statewide. In-person judging took place Tuesday, as the MHSAA has made trips so far to Midland Dow (Jan. 28 at Midland) and Buchanan (Friday vs. South Haven). Buchanan’s “The Herd” are three-time champions (2013, 2018 and 2020). The pandemic canceled the competition in 2021.
West has been to the Battle of the Fans finals four times since the school opened in 1997. It won in 2016 after students started a choreographed “men’s dance team” halftime performance, which has made its return for each of the next six Central-at-West games.
Tuesday night was an exception, with the “team” of 19 showcasing an encore to their Jan. 19 performance with a kick line and acrobatic stunts to add to the night’s allure.
At the show’s completion, senior Henry Melcher had his head shaved by senior Patrick Guiney while rocking a pink skirt. One student brought a broom and swept up the floor during the game. Another brought a giant teddy bear, which sat on a couch for most of the night.
As strange as that sounds, that’s simply the Bleacher Creatures for you.
“We’re about to win Battle of the Fans,” Gaston said. “That’s all I know.”
Guiney pointed to the commitment of the Titans’ student section. He’s one of the six student section leaders, who pick themes and work with school officials to make sure things go smoothly in-game.
“We have a very positive environment,” Guiney said. “Everybody’s welcome. I think it really encourages students from all different ages and all different social groups to come to our games and have a good time.”
Public voting for the honor takes place on the MHSAA's social media channels and the winner will be announced next Friday, Feb. 18.
Four West players scored double-figures against the Orioles. Jon O’Connor scored a game-high 18 followed by Josh Hirschenberger and Gaston both with 13. Ben Habers had 10 with a pair of 3-pointers and Ian Robertson scored eight, also with two triples.
Ludington advanced to the Regional Finals last season, but lost to Escanaba in a neutral-site game played at Traverse City Central. The Orioles returned standout sophomore point guard David Shillinger from that group — who led the team with 15 points against West — and 6-foot-6 senior Michigan Tech commit Peyton LaCombe.
West led 25-18 at halftime and maintained a lead for most of the night.
“We made shots,” Baumann said. “We’ve had a lot of looks and a lot of opportunities and a lot of games we’ve lost close and we didn’t get them to fall and they fell tonight. A lot of that was because we were much more fluid in our offense and more effective.”
Big North Conference play resumes 7 p.m. Friday as the Titans travel to Gaylord.