TRAVERSE CITY — A new era for Traverse City West girls’ volleyball is in full swing, and coach Emily Baumann is pleased with how much growth they have shown.
“I graduated six starting seniors last year, so we have two girls that are returning from last year,” Baumann said. “So they are learning and developing every time they step out on the court.”
“One of the things that we focus on is having energy and communicating with eachother. They did a much better job tonight than we have in the past.” She continued.
The Titans dominated Gaylord on Wednesday, winning 4-1 — 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15. TC West currently has no seniors on the team, just sophomores and juniors, but for Baumann, it’s been nice to see where the team has come along.
“I feel like we did a much better job, especially in each game, having a little more energy and a little bit more fire in swinging at the ball,” she said. “Our aggressiveness is coming along because we kind of just playing, but we don’t have that swing at the ball or go hard [player].”
“I have a sophomore (Madeline Bildeaux) on the court, and it’s nice to see her get down and swing aggressively, it’s fun to watch,”
Bildeaux finished the match with nine kills. Some notable players are Kaylee Schaub finished with seven aces and five digs, Amaleah Streit had six aces and five digs; Audrey Lafaive had three kills and four digs, and Rena Smith mustered 17 assists.
“It’s been fun already for the first couple weeks, just to see their growth and them coming together and buying into the fundamentals of the game,” said Baumann on the first couple weeks of games.
TC West hosts Alpena on Sept. 6.
MORE VOLLEYBALL
TC West JV 3
Gaylord JV 0
No stats were provided.
Cadillac 3
Alpena 0
Scores: Cadillac def. Alpena 25-12, 25-17, 25-15.
Cadillac: Carissa Musta 11 kills, 6 blocks; Cassie Jenema 21 assist, 2 aces, 2 kills, 7 digs, 1 block; Makenzie Jones 6 kills, 7 aces, 5 digs, 2 assist, 1 block; Jozz Seeley 4 kills, 10 digs; Macey McKeever 5 digs, 3 kills; Karsyn Kastl 4 digs, 1 ace; Reina McMahon 2 digs, 1 block; Emmy Cox 1 ace, 1 dig.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (8-2-1, 1-0 Big North) travels to Traverse City Central on Sept. 7.
Forest Area 1
Joburg-Lewiston 4
Scores: Johannesburg def. Forest Area 20-25, 25-14, 17-25, 15-25
Forest Area: Taylor Muth 17 assists, 12 points; Graycie Schroeder 5 kills, 5 points; Desjanea Perkins 8 kills, 8 digs; Jersey Patton 22 digs, 6 points; Val Nelson 4 points, 2 aces; Natalie Lenhart 5 blocks.
UP NEXT: Forest Area travels to Suttons Bay for the Suttons Bay Tri on Friday at 5 p.m.
Benzie split Pine River Tri
Scores: Ludington def. Benzie Central 15-25, 21-25; Benzie Central def. Pine River 25-16, 25-19.
Benzie: Ava Bechler 11 kills, 17 digs, 2 aces; Autumn Wallington 32 assists, 9 digs, 2 aces; Sky Hawkins 13 digs 2 aces; Emma Brooks 14 digs, 5 aces, 1 kill; Flora Zickert 8 kills, 1 ace; Gloria Stepanovich 6 kills.
UP NEXT: The Huskies travel to Leland on Sept. 8.
8-Player Football
Suttons Bay 41
Forest Area 12
No stats were provided.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay (1-1) first home opener against Brethren on Sept. 9.
UP NEXT: Forest Area (0-2) hosts Gaylord St. Mary on Sept. 8.
Gaylord St. Mary 48
Central Lake 36
No stats were provided.
UP NEXT: Central Lake (1-1) hosts Indian River Inland Lakes on Sept. 10.
BOYS SOCCER
Harbor Springs 3
Suttons Bay 1
No stats were provided.
UP NEXT: Suttons Bay travels to Buckley on Sept. 7.
Benzie Central 1
TC Bulldogs 1
Benzie: Dominic Lopez 15 saves; Steve Barron 1 goal.
UP NEXT: Benzie Central travels to take on Glen Lake on Sept. 7.
TC Bulldogs JV 4
Benzie Central JV 2
No stats reported.
Mount Pleasant 2
Grayling 1
Grayling: Caleb Baker 1 goal.
UP NEXT: Grayling hosts Kalkasa on Friday at 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Glen Lake 2
Traverse City West 6
Results: 1S — Colebrook Sutherland (GL) def. Steven Biteman (TCW) 6-1, 6-2; 2S — Michael Houtteman (GL) def. Seth Munro (TCW) 6-1, 6-4; 3S — Noah Lamb (GL) def. Cole Doucette (TCW) 6-0, 6-1; 4S — Oliver Mitchel (GL) def. Jonah Arbukle (TCW) 6-2, 6-1; 1D — Tyler Bixby & David Best (GL) def. Alex Alvarado & Cameron Niezgoda (TCW) 6-1, 6-2; 2D — Tyler Chan & Andrew Zywicki(TCW) def. Kyra Lamb& Ben Selby (GL) 6-1,6-1; 3D— Andrew Schopieray & Ben Romzek (GL) def. Christian Henry & Edward Chan (TCW) 6-4, 6-1; Jack Aprea & Ryan Goodrich (TCW) def. Jaiden Thompson & Isabel Peplinski (GL) 6-1, 6-0.
UP NEXT: Glen Lake tennis travels to take on TC Central on Thursday at 10 a.m.
