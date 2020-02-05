TRAVERSE CITY — Zac Tokie celebrated National Signing Day with cupcakes.
Blue, of course.
Tokie signed his national letter-of-intent to play defensive line for Hillsdale College Wednesday afternoon outside the gym at Traverse City West. Wednesday was the first day that high school seniors were able to sign a binding NLI for a collegiate sport with a school that is a member of the NCAA.
When Tokie signed his, at approximately 12:30 p.m., it’s safe to say hundreds of other high school seniors were doing the same at that exact moment of time.
For Tokie to be one of them, he thought it was “crazy.”
“It’s hard to comprehend,” Tokie said. “It’s honestly something that you always dream of and its crazy when it comes to be a reality.”
Tokie chose Hillsdale after receiving preferred walk-on offers from Central Michigan and Michigan Tech.
“Everybody says find that place where you feel at home, and that’s really what I found at Hillsdale,” Tokie said. “Academically, I loved it there. The school, I loved. The coaches, I loved everything about it there.”
At Hillsdale, Tokie said there’s a possibility he’d be a player on both sides of the ball — offensive and defensive line.
“He’s going to figure out a way to get on the field and he’s going to get on the field pretty quick,” said Jason Morrow, West’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator. “He’s going to put good weight on pretty quickly, and he’s going to find his way onto the field sooner rather than later.
“You put (a great football player) together with a great work ethic, he’s going to be a five-year guy and I think he’s going to be an all-conference guy in the GLIAC.”
Seven months before football season last year, Tokie tore his ACL and still returned in time. He finished the 2019 campaign an all-Big North Conference player at tight end. On the defensive side of the ball, Tokie had 11 tackles for loss and a forced fumble in addition to 39 tackles on defense.
“I just want to say thank you (to friends and coaches),” Tokie said. “They did a lot for me, they took a lot of chances on me. When I tore my ACL, I didn’t even know if I was going to play this season. I worked hard and when I look back, I want to thank them for everything they’ve done.”
Tokie’s family and teammates stood in front of him at the podium Wednesday. Morrow, who also took time to watch his ceremony, was Tokie’s physical education teacher since sixth grade, moving up to high school at the same time Tokie did.
“He’s been a great player at every level that he’s played,” Morrow said. “Just seeing him grow as a person and strength wise, but he’s just an incredible kid, and an incredible young man.”
