TRAVERSE CITY — Royalty at Traverse City West comes in the form of a setter who has hops.
“All hail Sara,” West’s Bleacher Creature student section cheered out and bowed down as Sara Schermerhorn dunked a ball over the net for a kill — three times.
“It amazes me every time,” senior Becky Lane said. “She’s just so awesome. Why not treat her like a queen?”
Every point mattered Wednesday night, as West returned to the Division 1 district finals with a four set-win (21-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-21) over rival Traverse City Central.
West coach Emily Baumann said the Titans might have been a bit groggy from Monday’s 10-hour road trip to Marquette for the first round of districts, but the win puts them in a position to defend their 2020 title on their home court Friday night against Petoskey. The Northmen beat Alpena in four sets Wednesday in semifinal action.
Central certainly didn’t let their season end without a fight.
The Trojans led in every set and even forced a set point on the Titans in the third that could have given Central a 2-1 lead. West came back from trailing 10-3 to win set four and the match. Lane clinched the match with the last two kills.
“I would not give up,” Lane said. “I’m sure our team wouldn’t either.”
Baumann credited Central’s serve receive led by sophomore libero Natalie Bourdo in the first two sets.
Bourdo came into the match closing in on 1,000 career digs, surpassing that in the second set on a West point. The Trojans’ bench erupted in cheers despite losing the point, and officials stopped the match as Bourdo was surprised with a poster highlighting the achievement.
“I had tallies going until she got it. I was making sure I had it in my notebook so we knew exactly when it happened,” Central head coach Jen Wright said. “She didn’t know. We wanted to make sure she was celebrated for her success … she’s going for 2,000 now.”
The Titans decided to stop serving to Bourdo not long after that. It worked as West senior Madison Neu scored on a pair of aces to even the match. West won the next two with Lane scoring several clutch points.
“We started just being really smart with our shots and attacking the ball a little bit harder,” Baumann said. “(The Trojans) were good. We just played very slow.”
Lane led the floor with 27 kills. Makenna Ebling tallied 15.
The Titans had 11 blocks as a team with Alaina Mikowski and Avery Lahti assisting on five each. Ally McKenna led in digs with 32, and Schermerhorn had 44 assists.
Central had a trio of girls finish with double-digit kills. Kailey Parks had 18, and both Kate McCrary and Elyse Heffner notched 10. Bourdo had a pair of aces and finished leading in digs with 24. Phoebe Humphrey had three blocks. Lauren Richmond led in assists with 24 followed by Sophia Hagerty’s 17.
Wednesday marked the third year the two Traverse City schools met in district play.
They went to four sets in both regular-season meetings.
West fell out of the tournament to Central in the 2019 semifinals, but the Titans beat the Trojans in the 2020 finals en route to a regional final appearance.
West beat Petoskey both times during the regular season.
“We have a lot of talent and a lot of girls that just want to work hard and have that competitive drive,” Baumann said of the back-to-back title match appearances. “I’ve had most of these girls for four years, so it’s been so awesome to see them grow and develop them. That competitive edge is coming back, and it’s nice to see.”
Central’s season ends at 30-17-1. The Trojans graduate six seniors — Hagerty, Richmond, Parks, Sarah Auger, Lily Chase and Lindsey Hart.
“I love this team,” Wright said. “It was a group of great kids, girls that are going to be great women — and are great women already.”