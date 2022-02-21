TRAVERSE CITY — The Great Northwest High School Bowling Conference wrapped up its season with a tournament, and three schools won't have to travel very far for team regionals.
Traverse City West won the Friday and Saturday girls GNHSBC Team Tournament with a six-game Baker game score of 919. Defending Division 4 state champion Traverse City Christian took second with an 850 series followed by Glen Lake in third (836) and Traverse City Central in fourth (604).
Benzie Central won the boys tournament with a six-game series of 1,050. Cadillac took second with a 1,021 series and Traverse City Central came in third with a 1,018 series. The Trojans bowled the highest Baker game with a 235 and led after the first two games.
The conference splits up for team regionals, which are Friday and Saturday.
Lucky Jacks in Traverse City hosts a 19-team Division 4 regional that includes Bellaire, Traverse City Christian and Glen Lake.
Traverse City Central and Traverse City West will travel to Royal Scot in Lansing for a Division 1 regional. Cadillac will compete in a Division 2 regional at Bay City. Benzie Central and Elk Rapids travel to Gaylord for a Division 3 regional.
