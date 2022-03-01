BOYNE FALLS — History was made on the slopes of Boyne Mountain.
All four Division 1 state championship trophies are going to Traverse City schools for the first time since Traverse City West opened. Traverse City Central girls and Traverse City West boys claimed back-to-back skiing titles. The Trojan boys and Titan girls were runners-up.
Get all that?
“I can’t wait to tell my grandkids ‘I was one of those guys,’” said Traverse City West sophomore Charlie Licht, who won All-State honors with a third-place finish in slalom.
Dominance is the only word that can really describe the day at Monday’s finals, which TC Central hosted and ran the meet’s operations. Out of 40 possible All-State medals between both disciplines, 17 went to either Trojan or Titan skiers.
TC West won the boys title with 38.5 points to TC Central’s 75. The Trojans took the girls title by a much closer margin, winning with 77 points to West’s 84.
It’s the first time TC West and coach Ed Johnson have gone back-to-back in boys skiing — as the school’s only two titles have come in the last two seasons. The Trojans and fourth-year coach Amy Kudary go back-to-back after claiming their first state championship since 2013.
“Each one is just as special as the other, for sure,” Kudary said. “This one is so special to me because we both came into the program at the same time. I started four years ago when this group was freshmen. We’ve all grown together over the last four years, we’ve all changed, grown and gotten better at everything we do.”
Kudary took over for longtime — and successful — TC Central ski coach Jerry Stanek, with whom she won a state championship as well. Stanek has been an assistant with the program since.
“For him to be back coaching with me now and winning with him is one of the most special things in my mind,” she said.
The Titans went into the lunch break with a team lead in both boys and girls. West landed five in the top-15 for boys giant slalom and four in the top-15 for the girls slalom.
In the afternoon session, the Trojans took girls GS by 12 points — claiming fourth, fifth and eighth place — to surge ahead of their crosstown rivals and win their program’s 13th state championship in program history.
Titan sophomore Caleb Lewandowski continued to add to his family’s heirlooms by winning the slalom state title in the afternoon session and taking runner-up to Rochester Adams senior Nathan Dehart in giant slalom. Older brother Aiden won the giant slalom race title last year.
It seems fitting, as the name Lewandowski can not be spelled without “ski.”
“I was trying to make it down but also get a fast time. The team was doing really well, so I had to finish for them, too,” Lewandowski. “I still have two more years to try and win some more.”
The Titans go back-to-back for the first time since the school opened in 1997 with several top skiers returning, including Lewandowski.
They lose a few seniors — including All-State slalom finisher and captain Andy Hill — but also return several fast freshmen. Licht wasn’t even on the state title roster last year, now a bronze medalist. Juniors Luke Wiersma (5th in GS, 8th in slalom) and Ben Schramski (7th in GS, 5th in slalom) both had two all-state finishes.
“Any one of those top four-five boys could have won today,” Johnson said. “All of them skied where they needed to within their abilities. It was exciting to see Caleb win and then be able to have his teammates kind of stack up right behind him.”
For the perennial state powerhouse Trojan girls, senior Maddy Cox went home with twin All-State honors, with fifth in GS and sixth in slalom. Elle Craven medaled in GS with a team-leading fourth-place run, and Avery Sill finished eighth. Pearl Hale, Sill and Lilly Kuberski all took top-15 spots in slalom.
It’s Central’s 13th state championship in girls skiing as a school.
“It’s bittersweet because it’s coming to an end, but I’m so happy with how I was able to race today and how I was able to help the team,” said Cox, who was All-State in GS as a junior.
Cox joins Charlie Schulz from TC West (10th in slalom, sixth in GS) with two medals, each. Lila Warren (10th in GS) and Olivia Bageris (seventh in slalom) had All-State finishes for the Titans. Dillyn Mohr and Ellie Gruber were top-15 in slalom. Gruber was 18th in GS.
The West girls have won three state championships and now two runner-up trophies in school history. Never have the Titans won two state titles in the same year — which really is now the only historical mark that hasn’t been hit for the two schools. TC Central won twin titles in six years, most recently 1998.
“For the girls, this is incredibly exciting because they weren’t even at this meet last year,” Johnson said. “We just saw at the beginning of the year that there was that much potential with the girls and how they were skiing together and their consistency. We just knew if we could keep building on that throughout the season they could probably get to this point.”
The Trojan boys have now hit the 30 mark in boys skiing trophies, capturing their program’s 11th runner-up nod with 19 state championships. They finished fourth in last year’s state finals and have been runners-up in five of the past eight seasons.
Asher Paul (eighth in GS, fifth in slalom) came home with two medals. Jace Rowell took third in GS and Michael Booher claimed eighth in slalom.
Kudary said the boys have been solid all year long and a runner-up nod to TC West is still a great accomplishment. The Trojans boys beat the Titans at the Peppi Town Slalom meet earlier in the year.
“We knew that was a possibility, but still a lot of stars had to align to make it happen,” Kudary said.
Boy, did the stars align.
Call it “deja vu,” call it “dynasties.” The Trojans and Titans just call it skiing.
