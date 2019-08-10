CLEVELAND — Make that two Traverse City St. Francis athletes on the Cleveland Browns.
Former St. Francis fullback Joe Kerridge signed Saturday with the NFL franchise, joining Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi, who didn’t play football with the Gladiators but worked his way into camp as a kick returner and receiver after a year on a junior college team.
Kerridge (6-0, 245), a former University of Michigan captain, played in 12 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2016 and 2017, getting one carry for four yards and catching one pass for three more.
Sheehy signed April 5, the same day the Browns inked former Packers safety Morgan Burnett.
Sheehy returned a fourth-quarter punt for an 86-yard touchdown in Thursday’s 30-10 preseason win against Washington.
He also caught two passes for 12 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.