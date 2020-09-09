TRAVERSE CITY — The TC Patriot Game opens up the 2020 high school football season.
The Sept. 18 game could have been moved back in the season as the Big North Conference shuffled games to fit in league contests, but the rivalry game between Traverse City West and Traverse City Central remains on schedule to kick off the season.
Other parts of the schedu- les at Central and West did change, however.
The Trojans removed Birmingham Brother Rice and North Farmington from their schedule in the season’s last two weeks, replacing them with a BNC game against Cadillac and a road contest against Macomb Dakota to conclude the regular season. Dakota is Michigan’s largest high school, with an enrollment of 3,007. Central hosts Petoskey Sept. 25, visits Cadillac Oct. 2, brings in Alpena Oct. 9 and finishes the regular season with road games at Gaylord and Macomb Dakota.
West dropped Marquette and Escanaba from its schedule in order to reschedule a home BNC contest with Cadillac Oct. 16, and the Titans now travel Oct. 23 for a non-league game against Petoskey. The Titans and Northmen also play Oct. 3 at Thirlby Field in their Big North game. Wet also travels Sept. 26 to Alpena and Gaylord Oct. 9.
TC St. Francis’ football schedule remains unchanged, with the Gladiators opening up Sept. 19 by hosting Sault Ste. Marie at 1 p.m. The Glads then travel to Grayling, host Kingsley, visit Cheboygan, and host Ogemaw Heights and Jackson Lumen Christi to close out the regular season in a pair of Saturday afternoon contests.
St. Francis gets four of six games at home, but only one Friday night game at Thirlby — the Kingsley matchup.
Thursday’s volleyball match between Johannesburg-Lewiston and Tawas has been moved from Tawas to Joburg. The junior varsity match starts at 6 p.m., with varsity to follow.
Each athlete is allowed two spectators. Admission will be by donation only. The Cardinals normally charge $3 for students and $5 for adults.
Tawas athletic director Matt Unke reportedly was going to recommend to the school board that the Braves cancel all fall sports activities, aside from cross country, citing the mask requirement. He later reversed that position as said Tawas will move forward with all fall sports.
