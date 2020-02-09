ACME — Erin Lipp’s victory celebration came 10 minutes late.
Because of her work schedule, she wasn’t able to register in time in order to be allowed in the first wave of racers. Instead, she was in the second wave, wearing a yellow bib that made for the 12K. After “25K” was Sharpied on, it’s like nothing happened.
Lipp’s time of 1:23:42 gave her the top spot in the women’s 25K race. The former Michigan Tech cross country skier edged Jordyn Ross, a Northern Michigan alumnus, by less than 10 seconds. Ross finished second with a time of 1:23:53 and Elizabeth Callison, 25, took third at 1:26:29.
“We did a lot of passing people,” Lipp said. “I raced the whole thing with Jordan and she ended up second or behind me. I dropped her on the very last Hill coming into Timber Ridge.”
Ross and Lipp only overlapped their collegiate skiing careers for a year in college, but coincidentally the two each ended up in the Detroit suburbs to pursue job opportunities. Ross moved from a suburb of Minneapolis, while Lipp was from Traverse City.
“We see each other around a lot,” Lipp said. “We live relatively far away from each other for living in the Detroit suburbs, but we race together a lot and ironically she used to work for the same company as my Dad.”
Lipp has been skiing competitively for 10 years, but finds it hard to find a place to train downstate.
“I think both of us are kind of riding our college athletic fitness,” Lipp said. “I definitely can say I did not train specifically for this race. I was just kind of training because I like the skiing workout.”
When she attended Traverse City Central High School, Lipp competed in the junior Vasa 6K and won multiple times. Saturday was her first chance to race the adult Vasa.
“First time winning it I guess,” Lipp says with laugh.
