Bitter Ends def. B.I.B.S., 11-1
Retooled def. Wild Sullys, 7-5
Rockin' the House def. Rock Whisperers, 8-4
Whiskey Rocks def. Curling Misfits, 6-5 (skip stones)
Housing Crisis def. Baby Got Tap Back, 5-3
House Crashers def. Numb Thumbs, 8-0
Rock def. Sticks and Stones, 6-3
Cheesy Curlers def. Skips and Stones, 6-1
SoFo MoFos def. Granite Asylum, 8-4
Everyone is welcome to watch curling in person any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, from 8:30 to 10:30 pm at Centre Ice.
Check out www.tccurling.org for more info
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.