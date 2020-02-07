Wild Sullys def. Whiskey Rocks, 8-6
Bitter Ends def. Rockin' the House, 9-3
Retooled def. Curling Misfits, 8-1
B.I.B.S. def. Rock Whisperers, 5-3
Skips and Stones def. Numb Thumbs, 12-3
Granite Asylum def. Sticks and Stones, 11-3
Housing Crisis def. OK Broomers, 5-3
SoFo MoFos def. Baby Got Tap Back, 6-3
Cheesy Curlers def. Rock Pile, 5-4
Easy Sliders def. Dudes With Stones, 4-3
3 Curls and the Hammer def. Stone Mongers, 6-4
D.I.L.L.I.G.A.F. def. While My Broom Gently Sweeps, 7-2
Home Wreckers vs Worry Free International def. Home Wreckers, 8-0
Everyone is welcome to watch curling in person any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, from 8:30 to 10:30 pm at Centre Ice.
Check out www.tccurling.org for more info
