Curling

Wild Sullys def. Whiskey Rocks, 8-6

Bitter Ends def. Rockin' the House, 9-3

Retooled def. Curling Misfits, 8-1

B.I.B.S. def. Rock Whisperers, 5-3

Skips and Stones def. Numb Thumbs, 12-3

Granite Asylum def. Sticks and Stones, 11-3

Housing Crisis def. OK Broomers, 5-3

SoFo MoFos def. Baby Got Tap Back, 6-3

Cheesy Curlers def. Rock Pile, 5-4

Easy Sliders def. Dudes With Stones, 4-3

3 Curls and the Hammer def. Stone Mongers, 6-4

D.I.L.L.I.G.A.F. def. While My Broom Gently Sweeps, 7-2

Home Wreckers vs Worry Free International def. Home Wreckers, 8-0

Everyone is welcome to watch curling in person any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, from 8:30 to 10:30 pm at Centre Ice.

Check out www.tccurling.org for more info

