TC Curling Club Fall Curling Weekly Results
Tues MCP1 def. The Rock Whisperers, 7-6
OverSwept def. Whiskey Rocks, 4-3
Ice Mongers def. Tues MCP2, 10-2
Rolling Stones def. Wild Sullys, 10-5
Bitter Ends def. Baby Got Tap Back, 12-2
Slide and the Family Stone def. Skips and Stones, 6-4
This is My Broomstick! def. Curl Power, 7-6
Granite Asylum def. Sweepers in the Stone Age, 8-1
Rockin’ the House def. House Crashers, 6-2
3 Curls and the Hammer def. We’ve Got a Sitter, 10-2
Stone Mongers def. Rock Pile, 9-2
Dudes With Stones def. Curl Jam, 11-4
Calling for Takeout def. Home Wreckers, 9-2
Everyone is welcome to watch curling in person any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, from 8:30 to 10:30 pm at Centre Ice.
Check out www.tccurling.org for more info
history
Nov. 16
1879 — Princeton beats Harvard 1-0 in a college football game held in New Jersey. The Tigers unveil the concept of using blockers to help advance the ball.
1890 — Minnesota and Wisconsin square off for the first time in what has become the most-played series in college football history. The Gophers beat the Badgers 63-0 in Minneapolis.
1901 — Jim Jeffries knocks out Gus Ruhlin in the sixth round to retain the world heavyweight title in San Francisco.
1952 — An NBA-record, 13 players — five Baltimore Bullets and eight Syracuse Nationals — foul out in an overtime game. The Bullets win 97-91. So many Syracuse players fouled out that the officials let some of the players back into the game so the Nationals could keep five men on the court. Whenever those players fouled, Baltimore was given a technical foul shot in addition to the free throws.
1960 — Elgin Baylor of the Los Angeles Lakers scores 71 points, an NBA record at the time, in a 123-108 victory over the New York Knicks.
1969 — The New York Knicks run their record to 17-1, the best start in NBA history, by beating the Boston Celtics 113-98.
1975 — Tony Dorsett of Pittsburgh rushes for 303 yards and scores a touchdown in a 34-20 victory over Notre Dame.
1980 — Dale Earnhardt wins his first NASCAR Winston Cup championship. Earnhardt finishes fifth in the Los Angeles Times 500, the final race of the season, to win the title by 19 points over Cale Yarborough.
1998 — Green Bay’s Brett Favre becomes the second-fastest — behind Dan Marino — to reach 200 career touchdown passes and 25,000 yards. Favre completes 21 of 33 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-3 rout of the New York Giants.
2004 — Barry Bonds wins his record seventh NL MVP award, becoming the oldest player to win the MVP of a major North American professional league. The 40-year-old is the only baseball player with more than three MVP awards and the only one to win more than two in a row.
2009 — Tampa Bay’s Connor Barth ties an NFL record held by three other kickers when he makes three field goals of 50 yards or more in a 25-23 loss to Miami. The field goals cover 51, 50 and 54 yards — the three longest kicks of his career. Dan Carpenter of Dolphins makes four field goals including the go-ahead 25-yarder with 10 seconds left.
2009 — Michelle Wie earns her first win on the LPGA Tour, closing with a 3-under 69 to finish two strokes ahead of Paula Creamer in the Lorena Ochoa Invitational. The 20-year-old Wie qualified for a USGA event at age 10 and played an LPGA event when she was 12.
2011 — Mike Krzyzewski becomes Division I’s all-time winningest men’s basketball coach when No. 6 Duke beats Michigan State 74-69 in the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Blue Devils give Coach K his 903rd win, breaking the tie with Bob Knight, Krzyzewski’s college coach at Army and his mentor throughout his professional career.
2014 — Wisconsin’s Melvin Gordon rushes for 408 yards to break the single-game major college football rushing record before sitting out the final quarter in a 59-24 rout over Nebraska. Gordon, who broke LaDainian Tomlinson’s record, sets the mark on a 26-yard touchdown on the final play of the third quarter.
MLB
Three-Time MVPs
American League
Jimmie Foxx (1932-33, 1938)
Yogi Berra (1951, 1954-55)
Joe DiMaggio (1939, 1941, 1947)
Mickey Mantle (1956-57, 1962)
Alex Rodriguez (2003, 2005, 2007)
Mike Trout (2014, 2016, 2019)
National League
Roy Campanella (1951, 1953, 1955)
Stan Musial (1943, 1946, 1948)
Mike Schmidt (1980-81, 1986)
Barry Bonds (1990, 1992-93, 2001-04)
Albert Pujols (2005, 2008-09)
Remaining Free Agents
AMERICAN LEAGUE
NEW YORK (AP) — The 161 remaining free agents (q-rejected qualifying offer):
BALTIMORE (1) — Mark Trumbo, dh-of-1b.
BOSTON (6) — Andrew Cashner, rhp; Jhoulys Chacin, rhp; Brock Holt, inf-of; Mitch Moreland, 1b; Steve Pearce, 1b-of; Rick Porcello, rhp.
CHICAGO (4) — Ross Detwiler, lhp; Jon Jay, of; Ivan Nova, rhp; Hector Santiago, lhp.
CLEVELAND (5) — Tyler Clippard, rhp; Ryan Flaherty, inf; Jason Kipnis, 2b; Dan Otero, rhp; Yasiel Puig, of.
DETROIT (5) — Edwin Jackson, rhp; Gordon Beckham, 2b; Jordy Mercer, ss; Matt Moore, lhp; Tyson Ross, rhp.
HOUSTON (8) — Robinson Chirinos, c; q-Gerrit Cole, rhp; q-Will Harris, rhp; Martin Maldonado, c; Collin McHugh, rhp; Wade Miley, lhp; Hector Rondon, rhp; Joe Smith, rhp.
KANSAS CITY (1) — Alex Gordon, of.
LOS ANGELES (2) — Trevor Cahill, rhp; Kole Calhoun, of.
MINNESOTA (6) — Jason Castro, c; Kyle Gibson, rhp; Martin Perez, lhp; Michael Pineda, rhp; Sergio Romo, rhp; Jonathan Schoop, 2b.
NEW YORK (8) — Dellin Betances, rhp; Edwin Encarnacion, dh-1b; Brett Gardner, of; Cory Gearrin, rhp; Didi Gregorius, ss; Cameron Maybin, of; Austin Romine, c; CC Sabathia, lhp.
OAKLAND (4) — Brett Anderson, lhp; Homer Bailey, rhp; Jake Diekman, lhp; Tanner Roark, rhp.
SEATTLE (4) — Felix Hernandez, rhp; Wade LeBlanc, lhp Tommy Milone, lhp; Arodys Vizcaino, rhp.
TAMPA BAY (3) — Avisail Garcia, of; Travis d’Arnaud, c; Eric Sogard, 2b.
TEXAS (6) — Welington Castillo, c; Logan Forsythe, inf; Nate Jones, rhp; Shawn Kelley, rhp; Hunter Pence, dh-of; Edinson Volquez, rhp.
TORONTO (2) — Clay Buchholz, rhp; Justin Smoak, 1b.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ARIZONA (5) — Alex Avila, c; Jarrod Dyson, of; Wilmer Flores, of; Yoshihisa Hirano, rhp; Adam Jones, of.
ATLANTA (12) — Jerry Blevins, lhp; Francisco Cervelli, c; q-Josh Donaldson, 3b; Billy Hamilton, of; Adeiny Hechavarria, inf; Matt Joyce, of; Dallas Keuchel, lhp; Chris Martin, rhp; Brian McCann, c; Anthony Swarzak, rhp; Julio Teheran, rhp; Josh Tomlin, rhp.
CHICAGO (13) — Tony Barnette, rhp; Nick Castellanos, of; Xavier Cedeno, lhp; Steve Cishek, rhp; Kendall Graveman, rhp; Cole Hamels, lhp; Derek Holland, lhp; Brandon Kintzler, rhp; Jonathan Lucroy, c; Brandon Morrow, rhp; David Phelps, rhp; Pedro Strop, rhp; Ben Zobrist, inf-of.
CINCINNATI (2) — Jose Iglesias, ss; Alex Wood, lhp.
COLORADO (2) — Yonder Alonso, 1b-of; Drew Butera, c.
LOS ANGELES (5) — David Freese, 3b; Jedd Gyorko, inf; Rich Hill, lhp; Russell Martin, c; Hyun-Jin Ryu, lhp.
MIAMI (4) — Starlin Castro, inf; Curtis Granderson, of; Martin Prado, 1b-3b; Neil Walker, 1b-3b.
MILWAUKEE (8) — Matt Albers, rhp; Gio Gonzalez, lhp; Yasmani Grandal, c; Jay Jackson, rhp; Jordan Lyles, rhp; Mike Moustakas, 3b-2b; Drew Pomeranz, lhp; Eric Thames, 1b.
NEW YORK (7) — Luis Avilan, lhp; Brad Brach, rhp; Rajai Davis, of; Todd Frazier, 3b; Juan Lagares, of; Rene Rivera, c; q-Zack Wheeler, rhp.
PHILADELPHIA (11) — Corey Dickerson, of; Jared Hughes, rhp; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Brad Miller, inf-of; Logan Morrison, 1b; Pat Neshek, rhp; Juan Nicasio, rhp; Sean Rodriguez, inf-of; Drew Smyly, lhp; Jason Vargas, lhp; Nick Vincent, rhp.
PITTSBURGH (3) — Melky Cabrera, of; Lonnie Chisenhall, of; Francisco Liriano, lhp.
ST. LOUIS (4) — Tony Cingrani, lhp; Marcell Ozuna, of; Michael Wacha, rhp; Matt Wieters, c.
SAN DIEGO (3) — Aaron Loup, lhp; Craig Stammen, rhp; Adam Warren, rhp.
SAN FRANCISCO (4) — Fernando Abad, lhp; q-Madison Bumgarner, lhp; Pablo Sandoval, 3b; Stephen Vogt, c.
WASHINGTON (13) — Matt Adams, 1b; Asdrubal Cabrera, 2b-3b; Brian Dozier, 2b; Yan Gomes, c; Jeremy Hellickson, rhp; Daniel Hudson, rhp; Howie Kendrick, 2b; Gerardo Parra, of-1b; q-Anthony Rendon, 3b; Fernando Rodney, rhp; q-Stephen Strasburg, rhp; Jonny Venters, lhp; Ryan Zimmerman, 1b.
