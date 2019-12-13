OverSwept def. Bitter Ends, 7-2
The Rock Whisperers def. Ice Mongers, 8-4
Whiskey Rocks def. Wild Sullys, 5-2
Baby Got Tap Back def. Rolling Stones, 4-3
House Crashers def. Slide and the Family Stone, 6-2
Rockin' the House def. Skips and Stones, 9-5
This is My Broomstick! def. Wed MCP2, 5-4
Granite Asylum def. Curl Power, 9-5
Sweepers in the Stone Age def. Wed MCP1, 10-5
We've Got a Sitter def. Home Wreckers, 10-2
3 Curls and the Hammer def. Calling for Takeout, 7-1
Thur MCP2 def. Stone Mongers , 7-5
Curl Jam def. Rock Pile, 8-2
Dudes With Stones def. Thur MCP1, 5-1
League Champions: Bitter Ends (Tuesday), Granite Asylum (Wednesday) and Dudes With Stones (Thursday).
