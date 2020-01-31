Curling

Winter Curling Weekly Results

Curl Jam def. 3 Curls and the Hammer, 4-3 (skip stones)

Curling Misfits def. B.I.B.S., 7-5

Wild Sullys def. Rock Whisperers, 8-5

Whiskey Rocks def. Rockin' the House, 7-4

Bitter Ends def. Retooled, 6-2

Rock Pile def. OK Broomers, 8-3

SoFo MoFos def. Housing Crisis, 13-1

House Crashers def. Baby Got Tap Back, 8-2

Skips and Stones def. Sticks and Stones, 7-2

Numb Thumbs def. Granite Asylum, 1-0 (forfeit)

D.I.L.L.I.G.A.F. def. 3 Curls and the Hammer, 2-7

While My Broom Gently Sweeps def. Worry Free International, 7-2

Stone Mongers def. Home Wreckers, 8-4

Curl Jam def. Easy Sliders, 11-3

Everyone is welcome to watch curling in person any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, from 8:30 to 10:30 pm at Centre Ice.

Check out www.tccurling.org for more info

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Tags

Recommended for you