Curling

TC Curling Club Fall Curling Weekly Results

Baby Got Tap Back def. Rolling Stones, 9-2

Bitter Ends def. Tues MCP1, 8-4

Wild Sullys def. The Rock Whisperers, 9-8

OverSwept def. Tues MCP2, 7-6

Whiskey Rocks def. Ice Mongers, 5-3

Rockin' the House def. Wed MCP1, 15-1

Granite Asylum def. Slide and the Family Stone, 8-4

Skips and Stones def. Wed MCP2, 7-4

This is My Broomstick! def. Sweepers in the Stone Age, 6-4

House Crashers def. Curl Power, 5-4 (skip stones)

Curl Jam def. We've Got a Sitter, 5-4

3 Curls and the Hammer def. Thur MCP1, 1-0 (forfeit)

Dudes With Stones def. Stone Mongers, 6-1

Rock Pile def. Home Wreckers, 7-3

Everyone is welcome to watch curling in person any Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, from 8:30 to 10:30 pm at Centre Ice.

Check out www.tccurling.org for more info

