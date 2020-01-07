TRAVERSE CITY — The hardware is heading to Traverse City Central.
Central senior Henry Goldkuhle’s 12 second half points pushed the Trojans ahead of Traverse City St. Francis, earning a 48-35 win in the inaugural Crosstown Basketball Classic.
“I told our guys be ready, no matter if it’s a crosstown rival game or if it’s someone coming from downstate that doesn’t have any fans,” Central coach Travis Schuba said. “The stands will be packed in this gym.”
An early 3-pointer by St. Francis senior Brendan Chouinard kept the Gladiators in the game early on, down just one at the end of the first quarter.
The Gladiators even extended their lead into the second quarter thanks to a quartet of free-throws earned from a technical foul issued to Schuba on a jersey mix-up. Sophomore Kayden Warner, who usually wears No. 21, was wearing No. 30.
But after the abundance of early chances from the line the Trojans settled in and took over the game. Sophomore Josh Burnham came off the bench for Central and quickly connected on a fast break basket off a steal by Goldkhule.
Even as St. Francis tried to stop the potent Trojan offense, going shot-for-shot in the second quarter at 12 apiece, Central entered the half with 4-point advantage leading 20-16. Burnham and St. Francis’ Chouinard led the floor in points with seven points each at the break.
With a 10-point third quarter, Goldkhule sealed the win for the Trojans well before the end of the game. Central doubled St. Francis’ scoring efforts, and nearly their own, to finish the third quarter on a 18-9 scoring run.
The Gladiators came within as close as seven points halfway through the fourth quarter, but Goldkhule netted another decisive basket late in the game to finish with a game-high 16 points. He added 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and two steals in the near double-double.
“It’s practice, practice, practice,” Goldkhule said. “I’ve taken that shot 1,000 times over.”
Central (5-3) limited St. Francis’ Chouinard to 13 points on the night and Patrick Mackey to nine. Chouinard was the only Gladiator to net a triple. Mackey grabbed a pair of steals for St. Francis along Freddy Kopplow who had one.
Burnham added 10 points with 8 rebounds, netting a pair of 3-pointers as well. Tylor McCoon had four points and three rebounds, and Carson Bourdo had three steals while Kayden Warner and Peyton Smith each had one.
“I think all the guys did a great job defensively holding their two other best players to some low numbers when they’ve been going off lately,” Schuba said. “I think we did that.”
The Gladiators (2-2) gave up 20 turnovers and struggled at the free throw line as a team on a 50-percent clip.
“We’ve got a good resilient group, they’re not afraid of a challenge, they battle hard, they’re tough,” St. Francis coach Sean Finnegan said.
“It stings a little because you want to win every game you play, but we schedule these types of games, so that we can prepare ourselves for March. We try not to create any cupcakes in the non-conference schedule. We want to play the best teams in the area, or in the state, and Traverse City Central is, I think, going to be a really good team in Class A.”
St. Francis plays host to Boyne City Wednesday at 7. Central travels to face Gaylord Thursday at 7.
