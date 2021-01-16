NORTON SHORES — Carson Bourdo intercepted Mona Shores all-state quarterback Brady Rose on his first pass attempt of the game.
It might have surprised the Sailors' coaching staff, but it clearly did not slow down Rose, Michigan's Division 1-2 Player of the Year and Mr. Football nominee.
The interception was the only negative mark on Rose's five-touchdown stat line in Mona Shores' 43-30 win Saturday over Traverse City Central in a Division 2 state semifinal.
The Trojans finish their season 9-2, reaching the semifinals for the sixth time in school history and first since 1988.
Mona Shores remains undefeated at 11-0 and makes its third straight trip to Ford Field to face Warren De La Salle. It'll also be the Sailors third time meeting De La Salle in the four times the school advanced to the finals since 2014.
Central led 24-14 going into halftime, but Rose and the Sailors defense were able to hold the Trojans scoreless up until the last minute of the game. Rose intercepted Burnham twice, the first of which he said clearly moved the game’s momentum away from Central.
“We made some mistakes,” Schugars said. “Penalties and turnovers hurt you, and we had a lot of those. That was uncharacteristic of us. We had all the momentum and the short field hurts.”
For a while it looked like Trojans offense, which averaged nearly 50 points per game through the playoffs, would run away with it.
The Trojans punted on their first drive, but scored on their next three. Burnham converted a 4th-and-10 run for a TD, Carson Hall and Brayden Halliday traded rushes for a score, then Burnham carried the ball 20 yards into the red zone to set up a Hall touchdown.
“Everything was pretty much going in our favor,” Burnham said.
Mona Shores coach Matt Koziak credited that success to Central’s offensive line — Carson Briggs, Keegan Opper, Davis Hurley, Kadyn Warner and Gavin Graczyk.
“We had their no answer in the first half for their jet read,” Mona Shores coach Matt Koziak said. “They did such a great job of blocking on the edge and that’s hard to simulate in practice. You watch film and you know how they’re going to block it, but getting off of it is another thing.”
Koziak said the Sailors made adjustments in their secondary to turn a play that would typically be a 13-yard gain into a 2-yard gain. Central tallied 40 yards of penalties to keep them in the “shadow of the goal post,” as Schugars called it.
“We got behind the sticks too much,” Schugars said. “We couldn’t move the ball out of that.”
The turning point: Rose intercepted Burnham with the Trojans backed into their own territory to return it for a touchdown and get within two points. Matched up with Hall, he anticipated the route he would run.
“I jumped it," Rose said. "He’s looking right at him; now we’re 20 yards away from the endzone.”
The Trojans didn’t do much with their next few drives. Rose and Johnson dominated the clock with each carry. Mona Shores scored on each drive it had in the second half, including Rose with back-to-back rushing TDs.
Dante Williams caught a 25-yard pass from Burnham for a touchdown on the Trojans final drive, but an ensuing onside kick failed. Mona Shores took a knee as time expired, a different feeling of victory after beating East Lansing on a game-winning field goal.
“There’s going to be a million things to think about that second half; 'What to do different?' and 'What if?” Schugars said. “That’s the part that stings.”
Rose finished with 187 yards rushing on 27 carries, throwing for another 36 yards and leading the team in tackles with eight. Burnham finished with 133 yards rushing on 23 carries, throwing for 133 yards as well on 10-for-20 passing. He led the Trojans in tackles as well with 12.
Hall and Bourdo each had a bevy of carries, combining for 100 yards. Bourdo’s first-quarter interception put him at 12 on the season. Bourdo and Parker Schmidt also added eight tackles each.
Burnham said he “100 percent” believes the Trojans will make a deep playoff run next season.
Koziak didn’t disagree.
“What’s really scary about them is a majority of them are juniors,” Koziak said. “They’re going to be a team to be reckoned with next year — they were this year.”
Schugars had a hard time coming to words about what it felt to coach in Muskegon, the town he grew up in. His father, Jack, was the longtime head coach of Muskegon Oakridge. Mona Shores defensive line coach Kyle Brott played on Jack Schugars’ first state-title team in 1997.
“Even on the drive here today, seeing the sign and remembering where I went,” Schugars said. “My grandparents lived in Norton Shores. Just making the drive, it was kind of nostalgic.”
There was a good deal of respect for the Central coaching staff from the other side of the field too. Co-offensive coordinator Tim Odette coached at Reeths-Puffer and Oakridge before TC Central.
“You hate beating them, but you also don’t want to lose,” Koziak said. “That was two great football teams battling each other, and it’s unfortunate one has to lose.”