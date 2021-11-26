Game Capsule

DIVISION 2 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Traverse City Central v. Warren De La Salle

RECORDS: Traverse City Central (12-1, No. 3); Warren De La Salle (12-0, No. 1)

WHEN: Friday, 1 p.m.

WHERE: Ford Field in Detroit

SERIES: The Trojans and Pilots clash for the first time in either program's history when they take the field Friday.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit+

RADIO/ONLINE: AM-580, MHSAA.tv, nfhsnetwork.com

Head Coaches: Traverse City Central - Eric Schugars (62-15, 7 years); Warren De La Salle - Dan Rohn (20-5, 2 years)

Trojans Probable Starters: Michael Booher NG; Carson Bourdo SB/DB; Josh Burnham QB/LB; Conrad Dobreff LB; Gavin Graczyk LG/DT; Brayden Halliday DB; Davis Hurley C;Josh Klug DB; Damon Livingston DT; Keegan Opper RT; Grant Schmidt SE; Parker Schmidt DE; Reed Seabase RB; Ben Van Nes SE; Kadyn Warner LT/DE; Brett Weaver RG; Dante Williams SB/DB.

Pilots Probable Starters: Jamari Allen DB; Will Beesley LB; Dionte Dandridge DB; Noah Dobbs RG; Brady Drogosh QB; Caden Featherstone LT; Gavin Grzywacz TE; Brennan Hallman DB; Andrew Jasukaitis NG; Alton McCullum FL; James McDonald LB; James Milkey DE; Tevon Mixon C; Mason Muragin DE; Triston Nichols SE; Dante Pancotto LG; Griffin Phillips LB; Rhett Roeser RB; Jeff Roskopp RT; Devin Schmelter DB; Max Thamarus DT; Jack Yanachik WR.

BACKGROUND: Both of these squads come into the state championship game on a roll in the playoffs. TC Central has a margin of victory just a hair shy of 36 points per game, while De La Salle's is just a shade north of 31 PPG. Although these two programs have never played each other before, they do have a common opponent from this season — Birmingham Brother Rice. The Trojans blew out Brother Rice 56-13 in a statement win in Week Eight that put them on the shortlist of state title contenders. The Pilots also beat Brother Rice, but in a far less convincing fashion, winning 21-16 in Week Four. The run game is the bread and butter for both teams, and neither gives up many points, so it will be interesting to see two powerhouse offenses go against two formidable defenses. Central has not been to a championship game in 33 years. De La Salle played in one this calendar year, losing to Muskegon Mona Shores in the delayed 2020 season championship game played Jan. 22. De La Salle has also won state titles in 2014, 2017 and 2018.