TRAVERSE CITY — Cam to Graham has a certain ring to it.
Cam Peters set up his younger brother’s first varsity goal on the first shift they’ve played together during Traverse City Central’s 6-0 hockey victory Wednesday over Petoskey.
Graham Peters scored 19 seconds into the game off an assist by Cam, the first of his two on the day, for the Trojans’ second Big North Conference victory of the season.
“It was awesome,” Cam Peters said. “I was just happy to see him score. It’s fun playing on the same line. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season with him.”
The Trojans (2-0-2) switched up lines for Wednesday’s league game, moving Graham Peters to the top line with his brother and Hunter Folgmann.
With Graham a freshman and Cam a senior, they hadn’t played on the same team before, let alone the same line.
Central led 5-0 at the end of the first period, ending the first stanza with a 21-2 advantage in shots on goal. The Trojans led 4-0 by the time Petoskey logged its first shot on net, adding goals by Folgmann, Drew Zrimec and Collin Benedict.
“Collin Benedict just worked really, really hard on his goal,” Trojans head coach Chris Givens said. “Just grittiness on his part. It’s good for guys that get rewarded for stuff like that.”
Koen Burkholder scored Central’s other first-period goal, and Luke Weaver added a third-period marker off assists from Luke Vander Roest and Burkholder. Cole Herzberg also picked up an assist on Benedict’s score.
The two split last year’s BNC series, with Petoskey taking the second meeting 4-3 for a crucial win in the program’s inaugural Big North championship.
“Of course you’re trying to turn things around from last year,” Cam Peters said. “Big North is our first goal of the season and then winning and playoff.”
Sophomore Zack Troyer was a perfect 13-for-13 winning face-offs.
“It’s one of those things where you get up by a lot,” Givens said, “and you just kind of stop doing the things that got you to that point.”
TC Central has outscored its two Big North foes for a combined 19-0 this season. The Trojans outshot Petoskey 56-9.
Petoskey’s roster looks a lot different from the one that claimed the Big North outright last season.
Brothers Gavin and Rayce Szalkowski opted to play travel hockey. Gavin was an honorable mention all-state goalie in Division 2 last year as a freshman, while Rayce would have been a senior forward this season. The team also graduated seven seniors from last year’s team that won the program’s first Big North Conference championship with a 21-4 records and 9-1 BNC mark.
“We have a lot of new guys, a lot of shoes to fill,” first-year head coach Mike McKillip said. “It’s a big transition losing seven seniors and a couple of underclassmen that went to different teams this year.”
Petoskey freshman goalie Nicklas Timm made 50 saves as Central peppered him with an average of just over a shot on goal a minute.
“He played great,” McKillip said. “He plays super composed, kept everything under control. That went a long ways throughout the locker room and the guys kind of fed off that after the first period.”
Central visits Houghton on Friday and Hancock on Saturday for its annual trip north to the Keweenaw Peninsula. Petoskey (0-2) hosts Monroe St. Mary on Friday and Grand Haven on Saturday for the team’s Toys For Tots Tournament.
