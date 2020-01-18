TRAVERSE CITY — The Veterans Cup goes to the Trojans.
Traverse City Central defeated the Bay Reps 6-4 Saturday night at Centre Ice Arena in a showdown that featured 10 goals between the two teams. After sophomore Gabriel Classens for the Bay Reps scored the first goal of the night, the Trojans retook the lead by the end of the first period held on for the rest of the game.
“We did a good job in the first period, we held them to four shots,” TC Central coach Chris Givens said. “Second period we got into a little penalty trouble. You give up opportunities there, you’re not going to completely shut them down.”
Classens got the Bay Reps got on the board in the first period with a pass inside from Andrew Bankey.
In the span of four minutes, the Trojans offense took over. Will Dawson and Nick Sommerfield scored two goals to close out the first period for Central. Ben Polomsky and Kaleb Miller added two more goals for he Bay Reps, but the Trojans still led by two at the second intermission thanks to scores by Sommerfield and Charlie Douglass.
The Bay Reps came within a goal late the game off a score by Riley Pierce, but they were ultimately unable to net the equalizer. Douglass scored on an empty net with 54 seconds to go in the game, and the Trojans were able to come away with a win.
Central outshout the Bay Reps 34-22. Owen Dawson and Carson Peters each tabbed two assists.
“Grant Neuhardt had a nice game between the pipes for us today, he had a huge save for us toward the end,” Givens said. “Right before we scored our empty net goal he made a pad save on a backdoor play that in all honesty I thought was going in the net for sure. Just a huge save, that was pretty big.”
TC Central (12-2-2) travels to face Petoskey Wednesday at 7. The Bay Reps (12-4-1) travel to face Manistee Tuesday at 6:30.
