TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central junior Ashlen Hill said the Trojans “turned the corner” Friday night.
Jen Dutmers agreed “100 percent.”
Traverse City Central won its third straight game while holding Traverse City West to its third lowest point total in a 42-26 win at home.
“We knew exactly the things we needed to improve upon,” said Dutmers, the first-year Trojans head coach. “It’s taken us a while, but we’ve changed the way we’ve been doing things in practice a little bit and the kids have gotten really disciplined.”
“What I’m most proud about is that we were a family tonight,” Dutmers continued. “Everybody was out for everybody tonight and played for everybody.”
Central splits the series with West after the Titans won 43-33 on their home court two weeks ago.
“We had a couple of defensive breakdowns in the beginning,” West head coach Tim Rieman said. “They took advantage of it and jumped up on it — kind of what we did to them the last time.”
The Trojans were back at full strength after missing freshman center Lucia France in their loss to West earlier in the season.
Dutmers said Cate Heethuis came off the bench with “great energy” while playing outside of a typical starting role. The Trojans’ junior guard/forward was injured during their game at Alpena.
“That’s the biggest thing about this team,” Dutmers said. “They have figured out that we all need each other.”
Halli Warner scored 12 points for Central to lead the game in scoring. Sophia Simon neared a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. The Trojans led the entire game.
Megan Lautner led the Titans with eight points. Ahna Campbell and MiKayla Thompson scored a pair of 3-pointers that ignited a 9-0 run between the third and fourth quarters. Audrey LaFaive and Sara Schermerhorn both scored six points.
TC Central (9-5, 3-3 Big North) has four league games before districts and a nonconference game against Glen Lake at home. The Trojans host Alpena, Tuesday.
“It’s just so exciting to see what’s going to come next,” Hill said. “We really showed tonight what we’re capable of. We just need to really keep showing our full strength, and keep doing what we’re doing.”
The Titans (5-8, 2-4 Big North) host Ludington, Tuesday, and Manistee, Wednesday, before it completes the backend of its conference slate.
The game was moved from Ludington to TC West because the two schools are finalists and facing off against each other in the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s “Battle of the Fans” contest.