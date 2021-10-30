TRAVERSE CITY — “Mama Tank” was front and center of a Traverse City Central student section appropriately decked out in Halloween flare.
Shoulder-to-shoulder with a Minion from Despicable Me, Captain Jack Sparrow, a pair of students dressed as bumblebees and Central’s very own Trojan mascot was Angela Hicks-Pulling. The mother of 6-foot-1, 325-pound junior TC Central defensive lineman Anthony “Tank” Hicks-Pulling, was celebrating right alongside them — wearing Anthony’s pink jerseys the Trojans wore in the 56-13 decimation of then-ranked Brother Rice.
With every student section chant and drumline riff from the band, Angela lept in the air and spun around — and around and around — as TC Central lit up the scoreboard and breezed to a 49-7 first-round district playoff win over Saginaw Heritage Friday night at Thirlby Field.
Anthony said his mom is “really just a kid at heart” and deemed “Mama Tank” synonymous with the word “hype.”
“She’s essentially the heart of the cheering section,” Anthony said, who added that his mom’s student section presence is well known. “People pass me in the hall and they’re like, ‘We love your Mom.’ I always respond, ‘I know. I got the best Mom in the world.’”
At practices, Mama Tank is on the frontline in a different way.
“She brings snacks before practice for us — and alternatives for the players that might have nut allergies,” Trojans’ senior lineman Keegan Opper said, who picked up his second Division 1 offer from Butler just Thursday. “It’s really cool to see her bring the energy every day … sometimes more than the players.”
Her sideline hype appeared to carry over on the football field, too.
The Trojans had another dominant offensive night from Notre Dame commit Josh Burnham; a strong defensive performance with the help of all-state safety Carson Bourdo; and a breathtaking halftime light show highlighted by the Trojans marching band.
Central led 28-0 at halftime and allowed a score to the Hawks midway through the third quarter. After a Reed Seabase TD to put the score at 40-7, Burnham succeeded on a two-point conversion to put the game at a running clock.
Burnham finished with 274 yards of offense — 103 passing yards, six completions; 14 carries, 171 rushing — with four touchdowns, including a 51-yard run after a no-call on a fairly obvious pass interference against Central wide receiver Dante Williams. Seabase tallied 110 on 12 carries with two TDs. Brayden Halliday scored a 30-yard rushing TD. Carson Bourdo caught a 43-yard TD pass from Burnham. Parker Schmidt led with seven tackles. Everest Noyes kicked four extra points.
“It’s win and advance. We got the win, and we got out here healthy,” Central coach Eric Schugars said. “It was kind of a sloppy and not a great ending, but we’ll take the win. We’re ready to move on. I’m proud of the kids. I’m proud of the preparation. We wanted to be 1-0, and we were 0-0 heading into the week.”
No. 3 TC Central (9-1) hosts No. 10 Bay City Western (8-2) for the district title after the Warriors won 25-23 on a field goal with eight seconds left to play. The date and time of the game has not been determined.
Heritage finishes its season at 4-6 and moves to the Blue division of the Saginaw Valley League. Central and Traverse City West relocate to the Red division for the 2022 season — which will include Midland, Midland Dow, Bay City Central, Bay City Western and Mount Pleasant.
BRACKET BITS: No. 4 Caledonia scored 28 unanswered points to beat Byron Center 28-14 after trailing in the first quarter 14-0 … No. 6 Muskegon Mona Shores beat No. 5 Forest Hills Central 31-7 and will travel to Caledonia for the district title. The winner of that game meets either TC Central or Bay City Western. TC Central will host the game if it wins and Mona Shores upsets Caledonia … Top semifinal seed in TC Central’s bracket No. 2 South Lyon won 55-36 over Swartz Creek. It will host East Lansing next week. … Top overall seed No. 1 Warren De La Salle shutout University of Detroit Jesuit 44-0. It will host Grosse Pointe South next week.