ALPENA — Neither Austin Bills nor Josh Burnham eclipsed 100 rushing yards Friday. They didn’t need to.
The Traverse City Central running back duo split carries — and yardage — as the Trojans routed Alpena 43-7 Friday in Big North Conference football play to secure an automatic postseason berth.
“Austin Bills did a phenomenal job,” Central head coach Eric Schugars said. “He broke a long run that sparked us.”
Bills busted a 63-yard run in the second quarter that ignited a drive he finished off with a 2-yard TD run a few plays later for a 7-0 lead.
The Trojans added another first-half TD, this one by Burnham from a yard out for a 14-0 lead heading into halftime.
That momentum carried into the third quarter, where Central put the game away with four touchdowns to start a running clock. Alpena avoided the shutout with 1:20 remaining.
Burnham finished with 92 rush yards on 16 carries and Bills had 96 on nine totes. Trey Searles caught two passes for 70 yards and Carson Bourdo brought in one catch for 59 yards.
Burnham also threw an 18-yard TD to Searles to put Central up 43-0 in the third quarter.
Central (6-1, 3-0 Big North) pounded the ball 46 times for 259, an average of 5.6 a carry.
“In rainy weather like this, you have to run the football,” Schugars said.
“Our offensive line, they proved they can be formidable.”
Peyton Smith needed only three completions to pass for 127 yards.
Luke Morrison made 10 tackles to lead Central defense, with Burnham logging nine, Kyle Anderson and Jordan Liggett five each and Nick Foley and Bills four apiece.
The Trojans, who haven’t lost to Alpena since 2009, hit the road again next week to play Escanaba.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.