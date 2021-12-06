SPALDING — Luke Gorzinski went through the long, grueling and sometimes frustrating ACL rehab process even though his knees are fine.
The Powers North Central quarterback understands that being the leader of a state championship football program takes more than a strong arm and fleet feet. So when good friend and teammate Dylan Plunger started his ACL rehab program, Gorzinski started it right alongside him.
“Luke has always been that way,” North Central coach Leo Gorzinski, who is his father. “When he saw Dylan come over on crutches, he said, ‘Oh, man, I’ve got to do something.’ Luke’s a relentless workout guy anyway, so he’s going to be Dylan’s rehab partner.”
That mentality helped Gorzinski become the Michigan Associated Press Player of the Year for eight-player football.
He headlines the All-State first team that includes linemen Lane Nehring and Wyatt Raab, who joined Gorzinski on the North Central squad that powered to a 13-0 season and a second straight eight-player Division 2 state championship.
The honor squad also features lineman Cody Kegerreis, receiver Elliott Addleman and linebacker Collin Davis from Division 1 state champion Adrian Lenawee Christian. Division 1 runner-up Suttons Bay landed running back Shawn Bramer and defensive back Hugh Periard on the first team while Division 2 runner-up Colon is represented by receiver Justin Wickey, lineman Tucker Lafler, linebacker Kaleb Johnson and athlete Simon Vinson.
Au Gres quarterback Mason VanSickle, Morrice running back Wyatt Wesley, Indian River Inland Lakes defensive back Sam Mayer, Marion athlete Mason Salisbury, Britton-Deerfield athlete Nicolas Johnson and Marcellus kicker and punter Cordell Jones-McNally also landed first-team accolades.
Coach of the Year went to Brian Sanchez of Au Gres.