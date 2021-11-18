Suttons Bay vs. Adrian Lenawee Christian

8-PLAYER DIVISION 1

RECORDS: Suttons Bay (12-0, No. 4); Adrian Lenawee Christian (12-0, No. 2)

WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m.

WHERE: Northern Michigan University's Superior Dome

SERIES: Adrian Lenawee Christian leads 1-0.

LAST MEETING: Adrian Lenawee Christian shut out Suttons Bay 47-0 in the 2020 state championship game.

RADIO/ONLINE: nfhsnetwork.com

BACKGROUND: Who doesn't love a rematch? The Norsemen and Cougars squared off in the 2020 8-player state championship back on Jan. 16. Adrian Lenawee Christian ran away with the title in a 47-0 rout of Suttons Bay, but the Norse are hopeful for a different outcome this time around. Saturday marks the third straight appearance in the state championship game for Suttons Bay. The previous two did not turn out in the Norsemen's favor after they also fell to Colon 26-14 in 2019. Suttons Bay will have its hands full with the Cougars, who come in on a 23-game win stream and have lost just four times since the beginning of the 2018 season and compiled 41 wins in that span. Adrian Lenawee Christian is averaging 50.7 points per game and allowed just 93 points all season. The Cougars have held their opponents to 14 points or fewer 10 times, including five shutouts. The most points they allowed was 21 to Colon in a 47-21 win in Week Five. But Suttons Bay is no slouch either. The Norsemen had not allowed more than 18 points to any opponent until the state semifinal against Rudyard, in which they gave up double that about in the 42-36 overtime victory. Suttons Bay has a solid and balanced offensive attack led by quarterback Dylan Barnowski's strong and accurate arm that lends itself to the big play and the deep pass. Just like their opponent, the Norsemen also only have four losses since 2018, but they have two more wins at 43. They'd certainly like to make it 44 by the time Saturday's game is over.