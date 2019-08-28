SUTTONS BAY — Suttons Bay won't sneak up on anyone this season, but optimism is still high surrounding the Norsemen.
Suttons Bay advanced to the eight-player state regionals last season and gave eventual Division 1 finalist Pickford everything it could handle before a rash of injuries in that game tilted the odds in the Panthers' favor.
The Norse return five starters on each side of the ball, leading to high expectations that this year's team can be as good as last year's 9-2 squad.
"Even better. I hope so," second-year head coach Garrick Opie said. "We're working toward that. It's something we are focused on. Last year was such a heart breaker that I think we're very hungry this year. We're not resting on any laurels whatsoever."
Junior Nate DeVol tossed four touchdown passes in the Norsemen's scrimmages at Manistee Catholic last Friday, although senior returner Bryce Opie is obviously entrenched as the team's starter there.
Last year's loss against Pickford came after injuries mounted and put inexperienced players in key positions.
"Three seniors went down in the fourth quarter," he said. "And they ran exactly where those seniors are, which is very smart.
"But it was a great fight, you know? I think it's one of those games that you want to have in high school football. You look at it and just say, 'Man, if we could have a close one and a back and forth match the whole way with two tough teams, hard-nosed teams.' I think our guys really showed up. I think (Pickford) did a great job coming back."
Developing more depth is a key, Garrick Opie said.
"The good thing is I don't want drop off," Garrick Opie said. "I'm challenging Nate to be that guy, and to be the guy who can step in at any point in time. Just because Bryce is my son doesn't mean I'm going to rest the team on him. It's one of those things that he objectively is a great quarterback. Nate can be great, and he's working toward that. And and I'm trying to help him get there. The thing about eight-man is you have to have guys who know two to three positions at all times."
DeVol starts at defensive back, with Michael Loucks, Lucas Mikesell and Opie holding down the rest of the defensive secondary and Michael Wittman and Cesar Ramirez back at linebacker. Camryn Knaub is the lone returner on the defensive line.
On offense, Mikesell and Knaub get the nod at running back, with Opie under center and Wittman and Ramirez at tight end. Senior Luke Murphy is back as the only blocker with much varsity experience after Suttons Bay lost four of its top blockers in Zach Morton, Seth Megill, Alex Aguilar and Nick DeJong.
"We are testing out a lot of the younger guys right now," Opie said. "That's why the scrimmage is so good for us. We had seven on sevens this summer. We continue to see the young guys performing extremely well. So I'm challenging them to really make sure that there's no drop off when we have younger guys in and if we can achieve that, then we've done good for eight-man."
Helping that depth is that the Norse JV team posted a perfect 9-0 record and the middle school squad was undefeated at 6-0.
The Norse, a co-op with Lake Leelanau St. Mary, open the season Thursday, hosting Bear Lake. Junior lineman Josh VanThomme is the only varsity player from St. Mary.
