TRAVERSE CITY — Nate Lohmeier was on his way to Traverse City to join the Pit Spitters for the summer when he noticed something odd in his rear-view mirror.
It wasn’t flashing lights, but something just as terrifying for a 22-year-old to see.
“I have gray hair now,” he said.
Lohmeier and fellow Pit Spitter Jay Ward were a part of the Bowling Green State University baseball program last season.
Like the rest of the NCAA, the Falcons’ season was cut short by coronavirus.
However, Lohmeier and Ward were shocked by the news on the final day of classes that the program had been cut as part of budget cuts amid the pandemic.
The team was sent reeling, with most entering the transfer portal to search for a new college team to play for next season.
Thankfully for Lohmeier and Ward, they already knew their destination for summer 2020 after signing on in September 2019. And thankfully for the rest of their Falcons teammates, the program was reinstated 18 days later thanks to donations from alumni.
Great Lakes Resorters second baseman Trent Farquhar also played for BGSU last season, and since transferred to Michigan State.
“It was extremely stressful and I blame the gray hair on the situation,” Lohmeier joked in the opening days of practice.
That’s understandable as Lohmeier was set to return from Tommy John surgery this spring and didn’t have many prospects for a fifth season of eligibility elsewhere.
Ward, on the other hand, was inundated by phone calls with other possibilities.
“That was super stressful,” Ward said. “I remember the day after they cut the program my phone just blew up and I was on the phone 5-7 hours a day trying to find someplace to play.”
Although the reinstatement took only 18 days, Ward was offered a scholarship from the University of Texas-San Antonio and jumped at the chance to save money while having a solid opportunity to play ball. The way that the Falcons program came to such an abrupt ending seriously worried Ward and ultimately led him to leave the program.
“It’s because of how easily they pulled it out from under us,” Ward said. “Why can’t they just do that again?”
The same can’t be said about Lohmeier, who will be rejoining Bowling Green for his fifth year while obtaining his Master of Business Administration degree.
Lohmeier said the Falcons program is coming back with a lot of energy following such a traumatic event.
“Going through something tragic as a group and then coming back, we know we stuck together and we are all better for it,” Lohmeier said.
While the two won’t be teammates again next spring, they have one final chance to play together this summer with the Pit Spitters.
The pair of left-handed pitchers are housed together with the same host family and have plenty of time to spend in the bullpen waiting for their chance to enter in relief.
“For those guys, with the program getting shut down and the season shut down before that, I know they are excited just to even have some sort of opportunity to play baseball,” Pit Spitters head coach Josh Rebandt said. “You look across the country and there are so many players who are not playing any ball right now.”
Ward, originally from 45 miles north of Chicago, saw nine relief appearances for the Falcons in 2019 and has been looking forward to the chance to see live batters again and noted that it can’t be replicated in practice.
While the size of the Traverse City pod has been decreased, there is still great competition throughout the Northwoods League and both have reason to be excited.
“Jay is at UTSA now and me being a MAC guy, it’s exciting playing with kids and against kids from power five schools,” Lohmeier said. “I think that’s what everybody wants is to play the best.“
Before the rosters were expanded to 35 players to accommodate pod play, Ward and Lohmeier were set to split the season — with innings limits set for each by their BGSU coaches.
Once the expansion was allowed it gave the pair each the chance to sign on for the entire season and do what they came here to do — develop and win.
“I am here to get in the best baseball shape to make a good impression on UTSA in the fall,” Ward said. “Being around a lot of new guys, I have to come out and show up.”
Ward has made one appearance in Traverse City, credited with a win after one inning of work, and Lohmeier two. Lohmeier has tallied four strikeouts over two innings while allowing two hits.
