TRAVERSE CITY — Just call Emily Baumann the Oprah Winfrey of stickers.
Traverse City West plays competitive games during practices, and coaches make marks next to players’ names for outstanding play. The one with the most marks get a sticker.
That went over so well, the Titans started the practice for games as well.
“So I started saying, ‘You get a sticker! And you get a sticker!’” Baumann said. “It is hilarious and they love it because they’re very competitive.”
At the end of the season, the player with the most stickers gets a basket of goodies from the coach.
The Titans downed crosstown rival TC Central 25-19, 25-20, 25-17 Wednesday at home, sweeping the regular-season series. Ally Jo McKenna dug up 16 shots to make a play for that goodie bag.
“Ally is a little spark on our team right now,” Baumann said. “She’s super aggressive and very competitive and doesn’t want that ball to fall, so when she gets that in her head, and we tell her that she’ll win a sticker.”
The Titans (15-2, 6-0 Big North Conference) took Central (15-8, 2-4 BNC) in straight sets in both matches this season.
“We were a little slower and Emma (Turnquist), she had some good swings on us this time,” McKenna said. “We did a good job keeping our defense up and just swinging and attacking to get that one.”
Central broke out to an 8-4 lead in the third set, with Turnquist notching seven straight kills (one of those was a combined block with Phoebe Humphrey).
Becky Lane responded with six kills as West rallied for a 25-17 win capped off by a Makenna Ebling kill.
“Becky, Becky, Becky,” McKenna said. “She’s something else. She’s a great player, that one.”
Baumann said maintaining energy has been more difficult without large crowds or a student section to keep the players amped up.
“COVID is definitely weird, because there’s not a huge cheering section that kind of pushes you through,” Baumann said. “So intensity wise, we kind of wavered a little bit, so that’s kind of why we were up and down.”
Still, West’s front line of Lane, Ebling and Alaina Mikowski stayed steady, putting up a combined 30 kills. Lane led with 14, Mikowski nine and Ebling seven, including back-to-back spikes to the back line to close out the first set. They also helped the Titans put up 11 blocks, led by Leah Allen’s four. Mikowski, Lane, Ebling and Madison Neu each rejected two Central shots.
“Ally Jo covers the floor really really well,” Central head coach Jen Wright said. “And then they can run their middles and they execute every time.”
Sara Schermerhorn handed out 31 assists and four digs, while Ebling added 12 digs and two assists. Lance served up four aces and Ebling three.
“Alaina Mikowski played amazing, especially in that first game, she got up there,” Baumann said. “Super aggressive in the middle and did an awesome job hitting and blocking.”
Turnquist led Central with a match-high 16 kills, adding 11 digs and five blocks. Kailey Parks pitched in 10 digs, a block and eight kills and Natalie Bourdo (17 digs) and Kiley Ridenour (15 digs) were kept busy in Central’s back row by West’s attackers.
“Emma had a great game, all around,” Wright said. “She stayed steady. Kailey Parks was steady all throughout the whole game.”
Central started the match with a 4-0 run in the first set and were up 7- in the seond when West reeled off seven of the next nine points.
“I felt like we started strong in two of the three sets,” Wright said. “We were in the lead in the first and third set by quite a bit. We just let them come back and take over.”
