BROOKLYN — Hunter Jones isn’t running against his peers on the current MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 3 cross country scene, because he’s actually without peer at that level.
The Benzie Central junior is actually in pursuit of a legend from the past.
Jones is one victory away from becoming the first boy to win four outright MHSAA individual championships after another dominant performance Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.
Jones crossed the line in 15:08.39, the third-fastest time in Division 3 history.
Only Ovid-Elsie’s Maverick Darling (14:52.8, 2007) and Erie Mason’s Nick Raymond (15:05.1, 2012) have run faster in Division 3.
The only boys to win four races at an MHSAA final meet is the late Ryan Shay of Central Lake. Shay won his races every year from 1993-96, but his time in the 1993 individual race wasn’t the fastest in Class D that day back when there were separate races for individual and team qualifiers.
Jones has beaten all comers in Division 3 for three years in a row.
“Ryan Shay is a big inspiration for me,” Jones said. “I look up to him very much. He was the only guy who won four times in a row. That’s my goal, to be like Ryan Shay. He was an NCAA champion; I want to get to that level.
“We’re about an hour-and-a-half from (Central Lake). I met their family. It’s really cool.”
The only runners to beat Jones this year were Division 1 stars Riley Hough of Hartland and Peter Baracco of Farmington, as well as Connor Ackley of Hilliard Davidson in Ohio. All three finished ahead of Jones in the Spartan Elite race at the Spartan Invitational, while Hough also won a showdown with Jones in the Pete Moss Invitational on Benzie’s home course.
“I raced Riley a couple times,” Jones said. “I was pretty disappointed with how I did. It is what it is. I’ve just got to concentrate on my own race and try to get faster; that’s all I can do.”
As Jones crossed the line, runner-up Noah Morrow of Manton was just coming into view down the long home stretch at MIS. Morrow finished in 15:49.09. In third was Kalkaska’s Tyler Guggemos.
Morrow was also second at Regionals to Jones, who ran 14:44.4 that day.
St. Louis repeated as the Division 3 team champion, scoring 104 points to outscore runner-up Hart by 42. Traverse City St. Francis placed sixth as a team.
In the D3 girls race, St. Francis was three points behind second place Kent City. Freshman Betsy Skendzel received her first all-state honors, placing eighth with a personal-best time of 18:41.8.
Benzie’s Mylie Kelly finished in sixth place with an 18:38. Benzie teammate Elise Johnson placed 17th (19:12) to earn all-state.
Buckley’s Harrand runner-up in D4
Abby Vanderkooi made it look easy for three years, dominating the small-school divisions at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Cross Country Finals as one of the top runners in the nation.
Vanderkooi joined a select group of four-time champions by running a time of 18:06.58 Saturday at the Division 4 race at Michigan International Speedway. She reached the mile mark in 5:47.9, with Buckley sophomore Aiden Harrand close behind at 5:49.5. The gap increased to nine seconds at the two-mile mark.
“I could hear her the whole time,” Vanderkooi said. “When you hear people cheering for other people behind you, it’s kind of scary.”
With Vanderkooi graduating, Harrand could be the heir apparent to the Division 4 throne. Harrand took fifth as a freshman.
Harrand’s plan Saturday was “just pretty much stay as close as I can and try to gap the move, move when she does and try my best. About the mile-and-a-half marker, she just had more in the tank than I did.”
Defending D4 champion Makenna Scott from Glen Lake finished in third, behind Harrand.
TC Central girls 3rd in D1
If the race was 200 meters longer, Traverse City Central senior Julia Flynn thinks she may have ended up passing Ann Arbor Pioneer sophomore Rachel Forsyth for a state title.
Flynn finished runner up in the Division 1 race to Forsyth, a runner she beat once before this season at the Pete Moss Invitational. It was the second fastest time among all runners at the final — regardless of division.
The top three of Forsyth, Flynn and Holland West Ottawa’s Arianne Olson were separated by less than two seconds. Olson, a sophomore, had the top seed going into the race.
“I was paying attention to her more,” Flynn said. “The girl that ended up winning (Rachel) was seeded third. I thought Rachel was going to peter out after a while so I kind of hung back for the majority of the race. I kind of watched them battle it out up front. In the last 1,000 meters I passed Arianne ... and then I gained a pretty good distance from her. Rachel, on the last 1k, she kept looking behind her, she was petering out.”
The Traverse City Central senior finishes her high school career a four-time all-state finisher. She was 10th as a freshman, 3rd as a sophomore, 3rd as a junior and 2nd as a senior. Her time of 17:15 was her best among the four finals.
Her season isn’t over after the finals. She’s entered in the MITCA Meet of Champions and plans to run in the midwest regional for Eastbay Nationals (formerly named Foot Locker). A qualifying race would send her to San Diego, California.
The Trojans took third as a team. Sophomore Alexis Ball just missed all-state honors with a 50th place finish at 18:58.
Four TC runners all-state in D1 boys
Four Traverse City high school runners took home all-state honors in Division 1, three of which were from TC Central. Trojan coach Bryan Burns said there has been just one other time such a feat has happened in school history.
Michigan commit Luke Venhuizen picked up his second all-state honor, his first being last year. Joe Muha (23rd) and Micah Bauer (28th) were also all-state. West junior Jonah Hochstetler took 16th after qualifying individually.
Central took sixth as a team.