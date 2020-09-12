KINGSLEY — Kingsley’s word of the day: “Expectation.”
Make that the word of the season.
The Stags return eight starters on offense and seven on defense from a state semifinalist team a year ago. That’s before Kingsley landed Glen Lake transfer Brett Peterson, a junior expected to start at tight end and defensive end, as well as serve as the team’s kicker.
“When you go regional finals in ‘19 and semifinals in ‘20, there’s always going to be expectations,” Stags head coach Tim Wooer said.
Wooer points out the three starters the Stags graduated played massive roles on last year’s 12-1 team that won the Northern Michigan Football Conference’s Legends Division title.
Running back Ayden Mullin was the area’s most unstoppable force, putting up 1,819 yards and scoring 25 touchdowns, averaging almost nine yards a carry on his way to winning the NMFC Legends MVP and Record-Eagle Offensive Player of the Year.
Payson Caballero added 732 rushing yards and 15 TDs at fullback, while Tyler Inthisone rebounded from an injury-plagued junior year to provide stability at quarterback.
“Ayden Mullin was the best running back I’ve coached in 29 years,” Wooer said. “Payson Caballero was the best blocking back that I’ve coached in 29 years. And Tyler (Inthisone) was an extremely accurate quarterback. Ayden Mullin just can’t be replaced and we’ve talked to our team about if we be as good as a group. Can our quarterback develop? Can our fullback develop? Can can those four players narrow the gap at their position? Because we’re we’re probably not going to get an Ayden Mullin.”
Junior Connor Schueller takes over at fullback, with seniors Will Whims and Jayden Inthisone taking carries at halfback.
“I’m gonna try. We’ll see,” Whims said of replacing Mullin. “He’s a little more explosive than I am. And quicker to the hole.”
The Stags also get a boost from increased participation numbers. Kingsley has 29 on varsity, 37 on junior varsity and another 50 players in the middle school program.
Last year, the Stags had a fairly young team, with a half dozen sophomores — Schueller, Lucas Bogart, Riley Brock, Fisher Spellman, Gage Hessem and Trevor Lewis — up on varsity.
“It’s exciting to have all that experience back,” Wooer said. “We had six sophomores up to play the entire season last year. So those kids are now more experienced and they’re 10 to 15 pounds heavier than they were a year ago.”
The Stags return their entire offensive line from last year, which could add even more effectiveness to Wooer’s Wing-T offense.
“We lost a couple of good seniors, a couple of real good ones,” Whims said. “They’re gonna be hard to replace, but we’re coming together as best as we can try to put a good team together and just work as hard as we can.
“Obviously, we we want to win every single game. But right now that’s not even really guaranteed. So we’re just gonna take it step by step, game by game and every game we get, every opportunity we’re gonna do our absolute best. You have to. It’s football. It’s awesome.”
