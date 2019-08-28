KINGSLEY — Tim Wooer doesn't want to talk about Traverse City St. Francis.
The Kingsley head coach, in the second year of his second stint at his alma mater, has three opponents before that to take care of before the Gladiators matchup takes the forefront in Week Four.
"That's exactly what people think," Wooer said. "The TV people came out and were talking about Kingsley vs. St. Francis. But I'm looking at McBain."
The Stags start the season Thursday, hosting the Ramblers, and have Ogemaw Heights on the road and hosting Grayling before the Glads come to Rodes Field for the Stags' homecoming game Sept. 20.
Before talking about St. Francis, the Stags have to sort things out in the trenches, where Kingsley doesn't have a single starter back at the same position.
With a potent backfield tandem of Ayden Mullin and Payson Caballero back, as well as a healthy Tyler Inthisone at quarterback, the Stags have star power and look good as a pick to be one of the better teams in the area.
But Kingsley also will have a completely different look in the trenches, and doesn't have a starter on defense — or the offensive line, for that matter — over 200 pounds.
Junior Brady Harrand, who is moving from center to guard, is Kingsley's only player on either the offensive or defensive lines who started last season.
"That's a huge concern," Wooer said. "Not only is it a new O-line, three of our seven kids there are sophomores. Our senior class is a really good group of men, but there's only eight of them."
All seven of those players can line up at guard, a position at a premium in the Wing-T offense because of the pulling responsibilities.
Inthisone's return from double hernia surgery is a welcome one. A setback in his rehab had put his status for the start of the season in doubt, but the three-year starter under center looked good in Kingsley's scrimmages last Thursday.
Inthisone played through the injury last season, then had surgery that cost his junior year of basketball and baseball. Junior Owen Graves is Inthisone's backup, but he'll also start at cornerback.
"He worked hard on his rehab," Wooer said. "It was a little touch and go in July. It's nice for continuity. He's always had great touch, great accuracy. Even in the playoff game against St. Francis, he was putting the ball right where he needed to."
The Stags added former Kingsley star lineman Tom Kaleita — who went on to play for Eastern Michigan University, the Detroit Lions and the Arena Football League from 2007-12 — to the coaching staff to help with linemen on both sides of the ball.
The Stags look to go into Thursday's opener with McBain with a starting line of tackles Riley Brock (184 pounds) and Lucas Bogart (191), center Joe Lewis (193) and guards Brandon Weber (190) and Harrand (191). Tyler Welke (172) and Trevor Lewis (182) hold down the tight end positions.
"Although we're young and undersized," Wooer said, "I think our kids have maximized their ability from the end of the season to today."
