CENTRAL LAKE — Miriam Murrell took maybe three shots this season before Wednesday.
“She doesn’t shoot the ball, she gets told that in practice all the time,” said junior Bailey Murrell, Miriam’s sister.
But when Miriam Murrell was the only girl open with the Snowbirds season on the line, the freshman JV call-up didn’t hesitate.
She drained the game winning 3-pointer in overtime to lead Gaylord St. Mary past Ellsworth with six players 44-41 at Central Lake High School and take the area’s first Division 4 district title.
St. Mary sophomore Ava Schultz fouled out to give Ellsworth senior Alexis Danforth a chance to tie the game at 38. Danforth sank both shots to force overtime, but it forced Miriam into the game along with it.
The Showbirds were down to five players — but the most fouls any other girl had were two.
“Miriam to be honest with you, crapped her pants as Ava fouled out,” St. Mary head coach Pat Schultz said. “I could just see her legs start to bounce. She knew there’s no one else.”
Miriam, a freshman who was called up from the JV team between a mix of injuries and multiple players in COVID-19 quarantine, entered the game at times for about a minute to give girls an extended water break. No Lancer would guard her when she was in, but she also didn’t handle the ball.
Miriam had played in four varsity games scoring a total of two points. Several teams the Snowbirds played didn’t have a JV team, so Schultz brought Miriam up to play in those games. In the fall, Miriam ran cross-country and earned all-state honors with a 20th-place finish at the state finals.
“When we practice the last couple of weeks, she never shoots,” Pat Schultz said. “I mean, she won’t shoot.”
The clock wound down with 23 seconds to go in overtime. The Snowbirds trailed by one point and Miriam was as open as outer space.
Ellsworth’s tall senior duo of Danforth and Judy Veldboom flocked to the left side of the key to double-team usual varsity starters Bailey Murrell and Sydney Grusczynski. The only issue; Miriam Murrell didn’t have a single defender within 10 feet.
GSM senior Abby Zimmerman inbounded the ball to Miriam, who planted her feet on the 3-point arc and took the shot. It was nothing but net. The Snowbirds grabbed a 43-41 lead and Miriam netted a free throw as Ellsworth fouled out of desperation to extend the lead to three points.
“I didn’t even realize I was shooting,” Miriam said. “Like the next second it was in the air. I felt like it wasn’t even me.”
Four weeks ago, Pat Schultz said the team that won the district title at Central Lake looked completely different.
Kinzie Jeffers and Marilyn Harbin were out with injuries; Macey Bebble, Eliza Handley, Emma Glasby and Emma McKinley all out because of COVID-19 precautions.
Schultz expects Bebble to clear quarantine protocol for the regional against either Leland (11-5) and Bellaire (13-3) at Traverse City Central Monday, but Miriam Murrell leaves Thursday for spring break.
“Maybe somebody was looking out for us for a second at the end,” Pat Schultz said. “I will not look a gift horse in the mouth.”
For most of the game the Lancers seemed to be on pace to their first district title in at least a decade.
Ellsworth (9-4) held leads of 7-6 after the first quarter and 16-14 at the half, with Veldboom at the focal of the Lancers offense. Danforth picked up a pair of fouls early in the first quarter, but when she returned to the court it created a mismatch when the Snowbirds double-teamed Veldboom.
The Snowbirds (13-3) scored seven unanswered points down the stretch of the third quarter, but still entered the fourth tied. Danforth came back into the game for most of the second half, but missed crucial opportunities with 14 attempts the charity stripe.
By the end of the overtime, the game had been tied four times, with nine lead changes.
“We just could never get established inside,” Ellsworth coach Jeremy DeYoung said. “We couldn’t get in our game.”
Danforth led the floor with 14 points, Veldboom 11, Christy Figueroa and Celia Dhillon five each. Emma DeYoung added four.
Bailey Murrell led St. Mary with 12 points, eight rebounds, six steals; Grusczynski scored 11 with five rebounds and five steals; Ava Schultz had nine points and nine rebounds. Gracie Blust scored six points, Miriam Murrell had four and Zimmerman netted two.
“We can play defense against them (St. Mary) and play solid,” Jeremy DeYoung said, “but then if we can’t establish ourselves on offense or overthinking ourselves too much on offense, I mean, there’s so many opportunities that we just left them in it. It was our game to lose.”
Ellsworth graduates four of the six that played the majority of the game: Danforth, Veldboom, Dhillon and Figueroa.
“Give us a couple of years and I think we can get get fundamentally solid again,” Jeremy DeYoung said. “Hopefully be back as an Ellsworth team that contends.”
Ellsworth’s boys team — which made up the bulk of a rowdy student section for the girls game Wednesday — still has a chance at a title after missing their chance with Gaylord St. Mary before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended every major sports league in the United States.
The Lancers boys team open districts Thursday with Northern Lakes Conference foe Alba at Bellaire.