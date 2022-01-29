BOYNE CITY — Boyne City’s “Wheelhouse” has earned the reputation of a tough place for road teams to win.
Adam Gerberding didn’t take that lightly.
“Huge away win,” the Traverse City St. Francis senior varsity basketball player said, pointing to the Boyne student section after his team topped the Ramblers 58-42 Friday night.
The Gladiators (No. 5 in Division 3) remained unbeaten in the Lake Michigan Conference play with the victory at Boyne (Honorable Mention in Division 2) amid the Snowcoming festivities that drew a packed and rowdy student section.
St. Francis erupted for a 24-6 second-quarter run to put its two-point first-quarter deficit in the past. Boyne started off stretching the key, scoring its first nine points on a tiro of 3-pointers from Aaron Bess, Mason Wilcox and Jack Neer.
“We knew they’d come out with a lot of energy. We tried to top it, but we just weren’t getting back on defense,” Gerberding said. “They were getting a lot of transition threes. … After that, coach got us fired up. We really locked down on that defensive end.”
St. Francis head coach Sean Finnegan said he didn’t make any schematic changes between the two quarters. He said the adjustments were simply reminding players of the game plan.
“At the start of the game, especially in an atmosphere like this, it’s easy to kind of just get caught up in it a bit and forget some of our responsibilities,” Finnegan said. “We let them leak out the floor a little bit. To be honest, I don’t think we were expecting them to run the floor as much as they did.”
Wyatt Nausadis led the night for the Glads with 24 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Adam Gerberding filled up his statline with 16 points, five rebounds, six steals and three assists. Charlie Peterson added eight points, five boards, five swipes and five assists.
Alex Calcaterra led the Ramblers with an 11-point, four-rebound night. Neer scored 10 points.
Boyne City coach Randy Calcaterra said the Ramblers have to be able to handle runs like St. Francis put on them in the second quarter.
It’s something they experienced twice this week.
The Ramblers held leads at the end of the first quarter and halftime during Tuesday’s game at Charlevoix before the Rayders went on a 13-6 fourth-quarter run and won the game.
“Ultimately, you’re going to see good teams. Good teams are going to do that to you,” Calcaterra said.
St. Francis (9-1, 7-0 Lake Michigan) will host seven of its remaining 10 games as it looks to lock up the league for the fifth time in the last six seasons. That includes a Feb. 25 rematch with the Ramblers in Traverse City.
The Glads have played just two games in their home gym thus far.
“It’s kind of an unfamiliar place right now,” Finnegan joked. “It’s good to get some of these road trips out of the way and take care of business when we’re supposed to. I don’t look at the standings much, to be honest. We focus on what we’re supposed to be doing. If we do what we’re supposed to do, the rest will take care of itself.”
Charlevoix won the league last year, snapping the Glads’ four-year run.
St. Francis plays another set of Ramblers next week. McBain (1-6), which went to last year’s quarterfinals, heads into Traverse City for a 7 p.m. Tuesday game.
Boyne City (7-3, 4-3 Lake Michigan) travels to Gaylord for a 7 p.m. tip Tuesday.