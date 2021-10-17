ANN ARBOR — Tristan Bonanni won the No. 2 singles flight Saturday night, clinching the first team tennis state championship in Traverse City St. Francis history.
Bonanni won with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Grosse Pointe Liggett’s George Anusbigian in the finals at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He beat Hudsonville Unity’s 1-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinals and Milan’s Marco Kilgus 6-0, 6-1. The sophomore’s record ends up at 32-8.
Liggett sat in second place at press time with 27 team points, five behind St. Francis’ total. No other school had reached 20.
Charlie King and Derek Berta won the No. 3 doubles flight. The top-seeded pair of juniors won 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 to give the Gladiators more than enough breathing room in the standings to ensure a championship.
Berta and King (32-10) downed Grosse Pointe Liggett 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 in the semifinals and Kalamazoo Hackett 6-1, 6-0 in the quarters to earn a championship berth.
Their title also was St. Francis’ fourth flight state championship of the day, the most in program history.
Play at No. 3 singles — where freshman Owen Jackson was playing in the semifinals — was not complete at press time. Jackson beat Niles Brandywine’s Bode Bosch 6-0, 6-1 and Saginaw Nouvel’s Bill Buchalski 6-0, 6-0 to reach the semifinals against Marine City senior Timmy DeSnyder.
DeSnyder already played a pair of three-set matches, extending the flight’s duration past the others. He won four tiebreaks in those six sets as well.
Cody Richards and Ben Schmude won the No. 1 doubles title without giving up more than three points in any set during the finals.
The pair of seniors carved out a 38-5 record this season, defeating Grosse Pointe Liggett 6-3, 6-2 in the championship match. They beat Grand Rapids South Christian 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals and Lansing Catholic 6-1, 6-0 in the quarters.
It’s the second state title each for Richards and Schmude. Richards won the No. 3 singles crown in 2019, while Schmude captured No. 1 doubles that same year.
Jack Britten and Anthony Spranger won the No. 2 doubles state championship with a 6-4, 6-4 victory vs. top-seeded Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian.
They previously beat Liggett 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals and South Christian 6-2, 6-2 in the quarters. The pair of seniors end the season with a 30-13 record.
Chris Bobrowski largely cruised into the No. 4 singles finals, winning his quarterfinal 6-4, 6-1 over Berrien Springs’ Jack Elliott and taking a 6-0, 6-2 semifinal from Kalamazoo Hackett’s Andrew Alcaraz.
Bobrowski lost to Hudsonville Unity’s Ben Timmermans to finish his sophomore season with a 34-8 mark.
Tommy Puetz and freshman Eli Schmude fell in the semifinals to Hudsonville Unity, 5-7, 6-0, 4-6. They beat Marine City 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and Berrien Springs 6-1, 6-0 in the second round to end the season with a 28-14 mark.
Grant Hedley dropped a 7-5, 6-2 quarterfinal decision to Williamston’s Joe Mirate. Hedley ends the season with a 15-19 at No. 1 singles.
Division 2 finals in Holland
The lone remaining flight from Traverse City Central and Petoskey dropped a quarterfinal match Saturday.
Central’s sixth-seeded No. 1 doubles team of Drew Humphrey and Ryan O’Connor lost 6-7 (4), 6-1 to third-seeded Blake Disher and Alex Prather of Grosse Pointe South.
Central finished the tournament 14th in the Division 2 state finals in Holland, the same spot as Petoskey in Division 3 at Midland.