KALKASKA — Traverse City St. Francis won its eighth straight Lake Michigan Conference volleyball championship Saturday evening, getting by Elk Rapids twice in the process.
The Gladiators topped the Elks 25-20, 25-19 earlier in the day, and then again in the championship match, 25-20, 23-25, 15-9.
The Glads also topped Kalkaska (25-9, 25-11) and Boyne City (25-15, 22-25, 15-4).
In the league’s final standings, Boyne City and Elk Rapids finished tied for second, with Charlevoix and Grayling tied for fourth, followed by Kalkaska, East Jordan and Harbor Springs.
Leading St. Francis for the day were Kaylin Poole (59 kills, 40 digs, 1 block, 3 aces), Hannah Sidorowicz (105 assists, 43 digs, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 14 aces), Maddie Connolly (28 kills, 33 digs, 5 aces), Lauren Tocco (9 kills, 5 blocks), Alexis Ochab (9 kills, 2 blocks), Gwyn Bramer (8 kills, 3 blocks), Laura Gallagher (24 digs, 3 aces), Alena Kavanaugh (13 digs, 3 aces) and Lexi Coger (23 digs, 3 aces).
Boyne City beat Harbor Springs 25-12, 25-7, Grayling 25-9, 25-18 and tell to TCSF in three before Elk Rapids got past the Ramblers 26-28, 25-23, 15-13 to earn a spot in the title match opposite St. Francis. The Elks beat East Jordan, Charlevoix and Kalkaska before meeting Boyne.
Elk Rapids (24-8-1) received top performances by Tori Wilkins (48 kills, 2 blocks, 87 digs), Kenzie Huber (30 kills, 8 aces), Ryleigh Yocom (6 aces, 35 digs), Logan Reasoner (24 kills, 4 blocks), Lily Hoberg (17 kills, 4 aces, 6 blocks), Madison Hall (9 aces, 48 digs, 137 assists) and Anna Rottman (5 aces, 8 kills, 127 digs).
Boyne’s leaders for the tournament were Annabelle Seelye (63 assists, 14 kills, 25 digs, 4 aces, 3 blocks), Josee Behling (23 kills, 4 blocks, 5 digs), Brooklyn Fitzpatrick (19 kills, 33 digs), Katelyn Gabos (50 digs), Jillian Cain (15 kills, 7 blocks, 7 aces, 11 digs), Gabby Musser (16 kills, 11 digs) and Maggee Behling (25 digs).
Hall passed 1,600 career assists and Rottman passed 2,000 career digs during the tourney.
St. Francis plays in the ABCD quad Monday at TC Central, along with Kingsley and Leland. Elk Rapids plays in Wednesday’s North Bay quad, along with Forest Area and Grand Traverse Academy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.