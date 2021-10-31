TRAVERSE CITY — The No. 1-ranked Traverse City St. Francis football team trailed for just the third time this season, though it didn’t last very long.
The Gladiators won their first-round playoff game with Harrison 64-34 in Saturday’s district semifinal at Thirlby Field. St. Francis advances to host McBain in its district final Saturday, 1 p.m. at Thirlby Field.
It took a lot of touchdowns between both teams to get to that point — 14 to be exact — in a game that lasted two-and-a-half hours. The Gladiators forced a running clock three times but the Hornets would cut the deficit to within 35 points each time, finishing within 30.
The two teams totaled 98 points — the most in a Traverse City St. Francis game since a 70-48 win over Merrill on Nov. 7, 2007. Harrison became just the fourth team to finish a game within 35 points of St. Francis, joining Grayling, Sault Ste. Marie and Kingsley.
“Good news and bad news, right? We scored a lot and they scored a lot,” TCSF coach Josh Sellers said. “We let everyone in the game. We had our JV guys, our 2s and 3s in there. Hopefully they’ll learn from what they see on film.”
The Glads’ Garrett Hathaway opened scoring with a goal-line touchdown rush. The very next drive, though, the Hornets showed no signs of being stung. Harrison’s Hayden Sims connected with Logan Ashcroft to take an 8-7 lead following a Caleb Hoksey two-point conversion and held it at the first-quarter break.
But the lead lasted for 2:42 of game clock. Wyatt Nausadis carried the ball for a 9-yard TD to take a 15-8 lead with 9:40 to the half and the Gladiators went on to score three more TDs by halftime. Gabe Olivier caught an 11-yard TD pass from Charlie Peterson just two plays after Josh Groves came down with an out-of-bounds pass with a sideline toe drag. Nausadis rushed a TD at the goal line for 2 yards.
Harrison’s Nathan Maas caught a 16-yard pass from Sims to halve the deficit, then Peterson connected with Nausadis for a 9-yard TD to take a 22-point halftime lead.
“We didn’t prepare mentally very well. I think we kind of took Harrison for granted a little bit, not understanding they’re a playoff team and they’re a legit football team that can score points. That’s exactly what they did,” Sellers said.
It was a running clock soon after the second half started, and the Hornets ended up breaking the deficit to stop it twice. Highlighted by a Nausadis passing TD to Peterson, the two teams traded scores, with the Hornets responding with one big play after another.
Nausadis led them Glads in rushing wit 66 yards and receiving with 127 yards, finishing with five touchdowns (three rushing, one passing, one receiving). Burke Flowers had 71 all-purpose yards with 44 rushing and 27 on kick returns. Luke Biggar scored on a 4-yard TD run. Gabe Olivier rushed for 30 yards and caught two passes for 37 yards. Groves led in tackles with 5.5 followed by Biggar’s 4.5.
Hoksey finished with a whopping 305 yards rushing on 17 carries (17.9 yards per carry) for three touchdowns — all in the second half. His longest was an 80-yard TD run in the second half. He broke free for a 54-yard rush in the first half from the Hornets’ own 25-yard line.
“He’s a talented young man for sure,” Sellers said. “Certainly when we look at the film we’re going to not be real happy with how we performed and executed.”
McBain (7-3) beat Evart 42-7 on Friday and will travel to TCSF on Saturday, as Traverse City Central hosts a district final with Bay City Western on Friday.
The Ramblers feature a veteran and large line led by 305-pound right tackle Mack Bontekoe, 230-pound left tackle Caleb Kamphouse and 315-pound center Spencer Reed. Bontekoe was an all-state pick as a sophomore.
“Our pad level is going to be low, and we’re going to come off the ball really hard and fast,” St. Francis junior center Celab Franke said. “That’s how we’re going to defend against them.”
BRACKET BITS: East Jordan lost at No. 8 Ishpeming Westwood 44-6 after being the last team to qualify in Division 7. Westwood led 36-6 at halftime. East Jordan returned a kickoff to the Patriots’ 10-yard line and finished the drive with a touchdown, their only of the game. The Patriots host Charlevoix for a district title and the winner would travel to Traverse City St. Francis in regionals if the Gladiators also win in the second round. ... Top semifinal seed in TCSF’s bracket No. 2 Pewamo-Westphalia beat Ithaca 42-7. It hosts New Lothrop. ... Top overall seed No. 3 Jackson Lumen Christi beat Detroit Leadership Academy 42-6. It hosts No. 5 Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central.