GRAYLING — Grayling jumped out to a 14-0 lead before Traverse City St. Francis regrouped for a 42-20 victory Friday.
Charlie Peterson scrambled in for a touchdown on a busted play just before halftime to cut Grayling’s lead to 20-14 at the intermission. He also hit Jimmy Muzljakovich for a passing touchdown earlier in the first half.
The Gladiators (1-1) went on a seven-minute drive covering 75 yards to open the second half, ending in a Luke Biggar touchdown run, the first of his two second-half scores, for a 21-20 lead.
“We were happy with the improvement from Week One,” TCSF head coach Josh Sellers said. “It took awhile to get going, and we went from there. It was definitely a character-builder for our kids.”
Hunter Ventline completed 8 of 14 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings (1-1). Anthony Fisher hauled in five of those catches for 124 yards and two TDs, while Andrew Kanary caught a 15-yard TD pass.
“We started fast and kind of punched them in the face,” Grayling head coach Eric Tunney said. “Give them credit for not folding. It was a heavyweight bout, throwing haymakers at each other.”
David Millikin ran seven times for 85 yards and Ventline added 36 rush yards.
Fisher led the Viking defense with 15 tackles, while Milliken had 13 and Reid Cvitkovich 10.
Gabe Olivier added a rushing touchdown for St. Francis and Peterson ended up with two rushing touchdown and one passing. New Glads kicker Bryce Kempf hit all six extra points he attempted.
The Gladiators host Kingsley on Friday, while Grayling hosts Benzie Central for homecoming.
