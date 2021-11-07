TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis enacted the “super mercy” rule Saturday afternoon.
The No. 1-ranked Gladiators racked up a 55-point first-half lead over McBain on the way to a 55-13 win Saturday at Thirlby Field for their eighth straight Division 7 district title. St. Francis (11-0) moves on to host Ishpeming Westwood (10-1) in regionals after the Patriots won Saturday in a thriller over Charlevoix.
“We always talk about the old adage that ‘The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary,’” St. Francis coach Josh Sellers said. “These kids embody that work ethic and we love to see that.”
The “super mercy” rule starts a running clock even in the first half if the score differential reaches 50 or more. The only thing that stops it is an injury or if a team cuts the deficit back under 50. Not even a timeout.
It wasn’t even the first time the Glads did so this season. St. Francis took a 56-point third quarter lead over Tawas on its way to a 63-0 win.
The performance Saturday improved St. Francis’ scoring average to 50.1 points per game — a program record dating back to 1951.
“It was really fun to come out hard and we played fast,” SF running back Wyatt Nausadis said. “I think we did what we knew what we could do.”
McBain’s veteran and large front five led by 305-pound right tackle Mack Bontekoe, 230-pound left tackle Caleb Kamphouse and 315-pound center Spencer Reed gave TCSF a few issues on their first few possessions. Bontekoe was an all-state pick as a sophomore.
“It hurt to get tackled by them,” Nausadis said. “I’ll say that.”
Sellers noted the Gladiators troubles up front.
“We’re going to see the film where we missed assignments and missed blocks,” Sellers said. “But our athletic kids in the back were kind of able to make up for that. Charlie Peterson — he doesn’t flinch in the face of pressure when you see him in the pocket.”
St. Francis touchdowns — all in first half — were scored by Nausadis (9-yard run, 5-yard run, 12-yard run), Garrett Hathaway (4-yard run), Gabe Olivier (1-yard run), Charlie Peterson (1-yard run, 8-yard pass) and Josh Groves (8-yard catch).
Olivier led in rushing with 70 yards. He also made 4.5 tackles and recovered a fumble. Hathaway recovered a fumble as well. Max Corwin intercepted a pass from McBain. John Hagelstein caught a 37-yard pass in the second half to lead in receiving. Twenty seven of 44 Gladiators rostered on varsity were in on a tackle.
McBain’s Kalvin McGillis led the game in offense with 109 yards rushing, mostly in the second half.
Carsten Huttenga scored a pair of late-game touchdowns to break the “super mercy” running clock. The first came off a 25-yard catch from Braylon Pace. The second was the result of a pair of scrums — McGillis scooped a TCSF fumble and handed the ball off to Huttenga to score six.
The Ramblers have played in a district final three out of the last four years. It started the season 0-2 with losses to Kingsley and Beal City.
“We fought our way back into a playoff situation and we were able to win a playoff game,” McBain coach Pat Maloney said. “We have six seniors. We’re kind of a young team. I’m proud of the fact that they were able to do that.”
Westwood’s win makes it six years in a row TCSF will play a U.P. opponent in the playoffs. The Gladiators opened the expanded 2020 playoffs with a win over L’Anse.
The time and date of the game have not been announced. Traverse City Central (who shares Thirlby Field with St. Francis and West Senior High) is set to play Caledonia on the road, Friday in Grandville.
“We’re excited to play here,” Nausadis said. “We’re just going to do what we do. We’re not going to worry about our opponent. We’re just going to keep practicing hard and playing hard.
BRACKET BITS: Ishpeming Westwood won its first district title in school history with a 30-28 win over Charlevoix. The Rayders had a chance to tie with a come-from-behind touchdown with 39 seconds left to play, but failed on a crucial two point conversion. Charlevoix scored first to take an 8-0 first quarter lead and the game was tied 8-8 at halftime. Patrick Sterrett finished with 238 yards receiving and three TDs. Luke Stuck threw for 300 yards. … Top potential semifinal seed No. 2 Pewamo-Westphalia beat New Lothrop 53-21. It will play Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker, with the winner awaiting either TCSF or Ishpeming Westwood.