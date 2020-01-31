TRAVERSE CITY — Down nine points with a chance at the top spot in the Lake Michigan Conference, St. Francis coach Sean Finnegan settled his team down with a timeout.
Minutes later the game was in the Gladiators' hands.
St. Francis claimed a 42-33 win over Charlevoix Friday night in the second game of a boys/girls doubleheader at TCSF, the Rayders girls won 47-34. The Gladiators (8-2, 6-0 LMC) hold the top spot in the Lake Michigan Conference by two games after winning their sixth straight.
For the first three minutes of the game the Rayders were rolling. With three 3-pointers from Ben Lentz and Caleb Stuck, Charlevoix forced St. Francis to take a timeout up 13-4.
“(I told them) we can’t slow down because we knew they were going to make a run, you can’t get lackadaisical” Charlevoix coach Matt Stuck said. “We got lackadaisical.”
St. Francis scored the next 17 points unanswered. A breakaway dunk by Patrick Mackey ignited freshman Wyatt Nausadis to score the next three baskets himself. Casey Donahue came off the bench to add to the scoring run with three points and three defensive rebounds to stop Charlevoix in the moment.
Lentz stopped the run with a basket but the Gladiators still entered the half up 24-17.
“It was just energy,” Nausadis said. “A lot of energy going around in the gym and it was huge for us.”
Both Charlevoix and St. Francis’ student section wore purple and yellow for a “Kobe Bryant” theme Friday night.
The Rayders tried to claw back after the half. Evan Solomon hit a 3-pointer to end the third quarter to outscore the Gladiators 12-9 in the stanza. Charlevoix was down just four to start the fourth quarter, the closest it would get to the Glads.
Donahue blocked the Rayders first shot of the quarter and a few clutch baskets by Brendan Chouinard allowed the Gladiators to be in position to close the game out with free throws.
“That timeout (down 13-4 in the first quarter) I think settled us in a little bit,” Finnegan said. “We kind of locked down and had a little more focus defensively.”
Dominic Carter led with eight rebounds, Freddy Kopplow had six for TCSF. Mackey led the Gladiators with 12 points, Nausadis scored 11.
Solomon was one of four players to score for Charlevoix, leading the game in scoring with 13 points while shooting 6-for-7 from the free throw line. Jacob Mueller scored nine with seven coming in the second half while Lentz finished with eight. As a team the Rayders netted five three pointers.
Charlevoix (8-3, 5-2 LMC) was held to only four points in the fourth quarter.
“I’m happy with how we’re playing so far, but we still have a long ways to go to get to where we want to be come March,” Finnegan said. “The goals that we set for ourselves are bigger than what we’ve been doing to this point, so there’s still a lot of work ahead of us.”
St. Francis travels to face East Jordan Wednesday at 7 and Charlevoix travels to face Glen Lake Wednesday at 7 as well.
Strong first quarter pushes Charlevoix girls to victory
It didn’t take much effort for Charlevoix’s varsity girls basketball team that features nine seniors to cruise to an 18-point lead with 2 minutes to go in the first quarter.
Charlevoix held onto their lead as the game played out top St. Francis 47-34 in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader. The Rayders remain on top of the conference with a 7-0 record in the LMC, 8-4 overall. St. Francis (7-3, 4-1 LMC) was dealt their first conference loss of the season.
The Gladiators didn’t get much offense rolling until late in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, Abby Cunningham, Taylor Petrosky and Addie Nagel of Charlevoix were making one shot after another. Cunningham had 11 points before halftime, scoring five of the first eight baskets of the game.
“They executed offensively and defensively and we came out flat,” St. Francis coach Tyler Schell said. “When you come out flat against a team that you know punish you for that, it’s hard to claw back.”
A few shots started to fall for St. Francis, but Charlevoix didn’t slow down. The Rayders’ lead never fell below 10 and they finished up 17.
Nagel and Cunningham each finished with 15 points. Lizzy Petroskey added eight.
“We haven’t played with this many girls in a while on varsity so it’s just really heartwarming to know that we’re all back together,” Cunningham said. “It’s just good to know that you know you can count on your friends being there.”
Kam Schaub led St. Francis with 11 points. Maggie Napont had two 3-pointers. Colleen Hegewald netted a 3-pointer and Cara Franke each had four points.
“These girls put a lot of time in the gym, so there’s no doubt in my mind we’re gonna have games where we shoot much better than we shot tonight,” Schell said. “It’s hard to win games when the ball doesn’t fall, but you gotta pick it up on the defensive end, and we fell asleep in the first quarter.”
Charlevoix travels to St. Ignace Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. The game will be live-streamed over the NFHS network.
St. Francis travels to Traverse City Central Tuesday at 7 p.m.
