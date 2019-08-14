TRAVERSE CITY — A whole lot of change came to Traverse City St. Francis this offseason.
Not only did the Gladiators graduate 21 seniors and have only one starter back on either side of the ball, but longtime defensive coordinator Joe Forlenza retired and defensive line coach Tom Passinault is now on staff at Traverse City Central.
Senior Kolin Endres comes in as the only returning starter on offense, and senior Andy Simaz — last year's Division 4 152-pound wrestling state champion — started eight games at middle linebacker a season ago, filling in for injured Nathan Schmuckal.
"It's important this group of seniors takes their time in the spotlight and makes the most of it," Sellers said. "It's been nice to have several step up and lead by example."
Endres returns at quarterback in St. Francis' run-heavy offense. He only had to attempt 51 passes last season, throwing for 413 yards and three touchdowns.
"We have a very challenging start to the year in our first four games," Sellers said.
The Glads don't leave Grand Traverse County for the first month, hosting Marquette, Glen Lake and Benzie Central to start things off, then visiting Kingsley in Week 4. The games against the Lakers and Huskies are both Saturday afternoon contests, while the Stags scheduled their homecoming game for St. Francis coming to Kingsley.
TCSF's schedule is very similar to last year's, with Muskegon Oakridge in Week 9 instead of New Lothrop, the only new opponent.
"Time will tell, I guess," Simaz said. "The first few games could be a little rough. We'll have to see how it shakes out. But by the end of the year, we could be as good or better than last year."
The Northern Michigan Football League's Legends Division will get a makeover next season, with Sault Ste. Marie and Ogemaw Height joining the league and Boyne City and Kalkaska moving down to the middle division. With two crossover games, St. Francis will only have one nonconference game to schedule each season.
With Endres and Simaz the most experienced plays on their side of the ball by a wide margin, extra responsibilities have fallen upon them.
"It's a lot different." Endres said. "A lot more pressure, more weight on my shoulders, but I like it. It motivates me."
"I have the hang of it now, so it'll be good," said Simaz.
The Glads have three first-year seniors on this year's squad — Luke Salata, Tyler Arntz and Isaac Carter. Salata is expected to play on the defensive line and Arntz at cornerback and running back once the track team sprinter gets a cast off his hand.
"All the juniors are stepping up really well, which is great," Endres said. "Last year, at the end of the year, I was kind of iffy losing all those seniors, but I'm good with it."
St. Francis will also draw from its 7-2 junior varsity team from a year ago. The JV team will be replenished by a large incoming freshman class of 20.
Jack Groseclose, who started several playoff games at center after Tommy Gallagher's injury, will move to right tackle, with Casey Donahue taking over under center. Jack Beckwith and Corbin Domres are battling for left tackle and the guard spots are a competition between Salata, James Rehmann Aidan Schurg. Seniors Noah Kadlec and Evan Hartl will man the tight end spots.
