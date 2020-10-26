KINGSLEY — Bragging rights across classes must wait a year.
Traverse City Central, Traverse City St. Francis and Leland each went 2-1, defeating Kingsley and each other at least a match to make for a three-way tie in the annual ABCD Quad at Kingsley High School.
TC Central defeated Leland 2-0 (25-20, 25-22) and Kingsley 2-0 (25-21, 25-15). TC St. Francis topped TC Central 2-1 (25-22, 20-25, 25-23) and Kingsley 2-1 (22-25, 25-20, 25-16). Leland downed St. Francis 2-1 (25-6, 23-25, 26-24) and Kingsley 2-0 (25-22, 25-20).
The Trojans played without six players because of quarantine recommendations from the Grand Traverse County Health Department after two students at TC Central tested positive for COVID-19, but started off the day with a win against Leland and cruised to another against Kingsley.
Coach Jen Wright said she felt the two girls who were called up from junior varsity handled the job well given the circumstances. After Wednesday, another two will get called up.
“This year’s just different,” Wright said. “They came in today with good spirits, they came in ready to embrace the day and I think that’s where we’re at. We get to still play today instead of focusing on points and the scoreboard.”
The six players won’t be able to return until at least the second round of districts, should Central advance past their first-round opponent.
Emma Turnquist served up seven aces, leading the team in kills with 40 through three matches on a .397 swing percentage. Phoebe Humphrey led the team in blocks with five, Lauren Richmond produced 62 assists and Natalie Bourdo recorded 28 digs.
St. Francis took its second victory over Central in the third set, but a controversial call had the point retried.
With the Glads at set point, the serve landed on the brink of being in bounds and out of bounds. The referee wasn’t sure, so he deferred to the student volunteer judging the line, who wasn’t positive herself. The point was replayed, and the Glads took the match in three.
St. Francis coach Kathleen Nance, after the Glads’ victory over Central, said she was proud of the way the team played today after taking each team to three sets.
“We were really close in the Leland third set, so overall I’m really proud of them,” Nance said.
Nance highlighted setter Hannah Sidorowicz for an “outstanding” three matches and senior Kaylin Poole for pacing the team yet again. She felt it was important for the team to play on a Monday ahead of districts, which also start on a Monday.
“That was good just getting the feel of coming off the weekend,” Nance said. “I think that playing against big competition lets us know where we still need to work and on some things in the next week, where our strengths are and I love this quad for that reason.”
Leland, which beat St. Francis in the second rotation in three sets, moves to 18-10 on the season. The Comets raced past the Glads in the first set 25-6 — the largest margin of victory by any team in any set on the day — then battled their way out of a third set that went into extra points 26-24.
“We played them earlier this season and lost in both games against St. Francis, so I think we just wanted some redemption,” senior Olivia Lowe said.
The Comets were led by Lowe with 27 kills and 28 digs, and Tatum Kareck chipped in 26 kills and 20 digs. Mia Osorio added 28 digs.
“I think our passion is pretty good,” Kareck said. “I think our setters really play good offense and played a lot of different hitters and I think the flow is perfect.”
Kingsley won set one with St. Francis, then dropped their next six the rest of the night. The Stags were led by Tori McIntosh with 19 kills and Abby Arnold with 12 kills, but also had 16 service errors as a team with 72 ball handling errors.
Kingsley has a quad with Forest Area, Elk Rapids and North Bay Wednesday.
Central hosts Ludington and Alpena Wednesday before facing Gaylord in the first round of districts Monday; St. Francis travels to GT Academy for a district opener Monday; Leland hosts TC Christian and Charlevoix Wednesday and will meet TC Christian again in districts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.