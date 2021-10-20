TRAVERSE CITY — The opportunity to strut down the street with a state championship trophy in hand doesn’t come along too often.
So Tommy Puetz took advantage of it.
The senior captain for the Traverse City St. Francis boys tennis team got off the bus Sunday after the state champion Gladiators arrived at the high school with a celebratory police escort. Puetz then took a stroll down Union Street in downtown Traverse City, showing off the new hardware — the first state title in the program’s history.
“Unbelievable,” Puetz said when asked what it felt like to win a state championship.
The feeling is much better than when the Gladiators came in second Puetz’s freshman year and were knocked out in the semifinals last season.
“From that point on, we all knew we had to work on bringing home a championship trophy,” Puetz said. “We felt like this was for all the guys who came before us.”
St. Francis has fielded a tennis team for 60 years. More than 800 student-athletes have gone through the program. The 2021 team did what no other could do.
Ben Schmude, also a team captain along with Puetz and Cody Richards, said the accomplishment was “something very special.”
“It’s a brand new feeling. It’s really hard to describe,” he said.
Schmude and Richards won the No. 1 doubles title in Division 4 without giving up more than three points in any set during the finals, which took place at the University of Michigan.
The pair of seniors carved out a 38-5 record this season, defeating Grosse Pointe Liggett 6-3, 6-2 in the championship match. It’s the second state title each for Richards and Schmude. Richards won the No. 3 singles crown in 2019, while Schmude captured No. 1 doubles that same year.
Other state titles went to Tristan Bonanni (No. 2 singles), Jack Britten and Anthony Spranger (No. 2 doubles), and Charlie King and Derek Berta (No. 3 doubles).
Winning the title with such a great group of “nice people” and close friends was the best way to do it, Schmude said.
“I set my mind on the goal that I’m going to be in the finals. I just need to focus on that,” he said. “But it’s each match at a time. I have to play each match — even if it’s somebody I’ve beaten 0, 0 before — like it’s my last one, because it potentially could be.”
Finally capturing the program’s first state crown was a huge relief to head coach Dane Fosgard. However, the Gladiators had to wait a little longer and trudge through some disruption when rain delayed play on Friday and forced the tournament inside. Some of the St. Francis players, including Puetz, didn’t even play a match on the first day. Play didn’t conclude until 11 o’clock that night, and the tournament was set to resume at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Rain caused another three-hour delay Saturday, and play did not conclude until a quarter to midnight.
“You never know what the state finals are going to throw at you. You just have to be ready for it,” Fosgard said.
Fosgard gave the team a pep talk on the way down to Ann Arbor, Puetz said. They all knew a delay was a possibility.
“Keep your mind right. Keep your body right. It’s going to be a really weird day, and you’re going to have to stay mentally prepared to go out there and play at your highest level,” Puetz said.
Schmude applauded his team for keeping up such a high level of intensity throughout a difficult tournament.
“We had so much depth that we were able to compete at every single flight,” Schmude said. “We didn’t have a weak flight. Everything worked perfectly this year.”
The Gladiators have been perennial contenders for the state title, but the win now makes them one of the most dominant programs in the state. Schmude said other schools now look at St. Francis the way he and his team looked at University Liggett and Greenhills.
“When we walked into states, everyone was looking at us like we were the team to beat,” he said. “I could see people looking and whispering and pointing fingers at us. They definitely know who we are. They definitely know how good we are.”
The talent isn’t likely to dip either.
The entire singles lineup returns next year, and younger players will step up to take the slots left open by the five graduating seniors — Schmude, Puetz, Richards, Britten and Spranger — in doubles.
“(The future) is definitely looking great,” Puetz said. “After we lost in the semis, I told (freshman) Eli (Schmude), ‘Don’t forget this feeling. You’re going to use this to drive you in the offseason.’”
Puetz said he wouldn’t be surprised if the underclassmen were on the courts and practicing Monday.
“Everyone wants to continue this level of excellency,” he said.
The championship only helps build an already strong program, Fosgard said.
“We get streams of very talented players, and it goes up and down over the years,” Fosgard said. “The more players we get, the more consistently strong our teams will be.”