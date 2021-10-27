McCrary named Miami athlete of week
OXFORD, Ohio — Maggie McCrary earned the Miami (Ohio) Athlete of the Week award for her performance on the volleyball court the week of October 25. The RedHawks won back-to-back games for the first time this season against Central Michigan. McCrary had eight blocks between both of those wins.
McCrary, a sophomore at Miami, is an alumnus of Traverse City Central.
Leelanau rowers fourth at Charles Regatta
BOSTON, Mass. — Leo Lombardi, 15, and Parker Cabbage, 17, from the Lake Leelanau Rowing Club came in fourth place out of 13 in the Under-17 division at the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston, competing in the Men’s Youth Doubles division. They raced for a time of 19:23.137 and placed 30th out of 55.
The pair came in seeded 52nd out of 55, requiring them to start at the back of the pack.
Also known as the HOCR, the Charles Regatta is the largest two-day regatta in the world. It drew 14,000 athletes this year with 2,300 boats after the 2020 event was cancelled.
Lombardi said the pair entered via a lottery system and only had about a 20 percent chance of racing. Their parents traded driving duties on the 40 hour road trip to Boston and they rented a boat from the local rowing club.
“It was absolutely amazing,” Lombardi said. “I’ve been following so many competitive rowers. To be able to see them compete at this regatta and compete with them was truly amazing.”
Cabbage said the regatta was similar to the Chattanooga regatta.
“The race felt good. I think we passed one boat,” he said.
Cabbage goes to TC High School and and has been rowing with Lake Leelanau for four years. Lombardi attends Glen Lake and is in his fifth year with the Rowing Club.
Leland grad, Delaney Drake, returns to U-W hockey team
MADISON, Wisc. — Delaney Drake will be back for the Badgers for the 2021-22 NCAA women’s hockey season.
Drake, a native of Traverse City and graduate of Leland High School, has one year of eligibility remaining for the University of Wisconsin-Madison after appearing in 136 games from 2017-21. She enjoyed her best year during the 2019-20 season, posting four goals and 11 assists before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the Badgers’ season.
Head coach Mark Johnson announced the news Friday. The Badgers worked to add Drake back to the roster after their game against St. Cloud State, during which the team suffered several injuries.
“It’s a luxury that she was still in school and in a position to have another year of eligibility,” Johnson said. “She’s obviously familiar with us, has played the last four years here — that’s the luxury that she can come right in and understand our systems.”
Drake helped the Badgers win both the 2019 and 2021 NCAA Championships and was also part of three WCHA regular-season titles and two WCHA tournament titles.
“It’s always an honor to play for this program,” Drake said. “It’s great to be home.”
The top-ranked Badgers play No. 2 Ohio State Saturday and Sunday.