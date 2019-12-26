TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West went as far into the season as a high school soccer can go.
And then some.
The Titans beat rival TC Central thrice, rallying from down 1-0 to beat the Trojans the second time around, then winning districts and knocking off the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the state to move into the school’s first state championship soccer contest since Casey Townsend led the Titans to the 2006 Division 1 crown under current Titans athletic director Jason Carmien.
West’s run to the school’s second state championship match in 21 years of existence checks in at No. 5 on the Record-Eagle’s top 10 local sports stories of the year.
West avenged an early-season 6-0 loss to Okemos, which earned the No. 1 ranking in Division 1, with a 1-0 regional championship victory at Rockford.
The Titans slogged through a 5-2 regional semifinal win over Portage Northern on Rockford’s rain-soaked field a few days prior.
West would battle the elements almost as much as the opponent with a late-October contest against Novi in Holt played against a driving rain.
“I almost started crying in the middle of the field,” said sophomore forward Colin Blackport, who scored West’s first goal and assisted on Kaden Ales’ goal with 19:29 left in regulation. “It was insane. I was hoping we wouldn’t go to PKs at the end, and I’m so glad Tony found a way to score.”
West fell behind 2-0 in the first half as Novi’s Bruce Turner scored both Wildcat goals to take a 2-0 lead into halftime. Things looked good for Novi, considering West had the wind for the first half and Novi struck twice anyway. The Wildcats took only 31 seconds in the second half to generate a shot on goal. Then things turned.
Blackport was taken down by a Novi defender just inside the box and converted on the ensuing penalty kick with 28:15 left in regulation to give West added hope in the 3-2 overtime victory.
“That first goal, I think that’s what that’s what got us back into the game,” TC West’s Finn Durbin said. “After that we knew that they were going to lay out a little and we knew that we could take it and we went out and we got the second and the third.”
West fell 4-1 in overtime against Troy Athens in the state final, taking the game into overtime before the Red Hawks struck in OT and then took advantage of an over-aggressive Titan attack to tack on more goals.
West outscored rival TC Central 7-1 in three meetings, including a district matchup that wasn’t assured for the first time in many years because of the MHSAA’s new seeding formula that was implemented in soccer a year before going into effect for football.
With the parking lot near the athletic commons packed with food trucks and stands, Caleb Kinney continued to gobble up goals on the pitch, scoring his fifth and sixth of the week during a late September run to lead the Titans to a 2-1 Big North Conference victory over the Trojans that separated West from the field en route to the Titans’ 10th consecutive Big North Conference title and 18th in 21 years.
“We usually don’t have a lot of games where we can’t even hear each other on the field,” Kinney said. “Having both the drum lines there and all the fans made it hard to communicate, but it also made it fun and made us play harder.”
West ended with an 18-5-2 record and the school’s second trip to the state championship match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.