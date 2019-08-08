Pit Spitters made roster changes
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters have made the following roster moves:
Added P Sean Hoey and OF Evan Maday to the roster. Both players played with the Pit Spitters earlier this season and are thus eligible to return to the team for the playoffs.
Hoey, a sophomore right-hander from Hope College appeared in 6 games for the Pit Spitters earlier this season with 10 strikeouts in nine innings of work.
Maday, also a sophomore from Hope College, appeared in 22 games for Traverse City earlier in the season hitting .283.
In corresponding moves:
C Ryan Hampe and OF Drake Titus have had their contracts waived as they need to report back to their respective schools.
Hampe played in 26 games with Traverse City,hitting .274 with 16 RBI. Titus played 21 games and hit .213 with 17 runs scored and nine RBI.
Friday is Traverse City’s final regular season home game at Pit Spitters Park. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.
Detroit Lions extend partnership with WLDR, 101.9 FM
GRAYLING, Michigan — Blarney Stone Broadcasting and the Detroit Lions Radio Network are proud to announce a partnership that will bring NFL football to the Traverse City region on WLDR, FM-101.9, for the next two seasons.
That includes all four preseason games in August and all 16 regular-season games starting on Sept. 9. All Lions games also can be heard on WQON, FM-100.3, in Grayling, another Blarney Stone Broadcasting affiliate. The broadcasts also include two hours of pre-game coverage on the network.
Up North Sports Radio also features live play-by-play of major sports teams including Detroit Pistons Basketball on 92.3 WBNZ and 101.1 WGRY; Detroit Tiger Baseball and Detroit Red Wing Hockey 101.1 WGRY; University of Michigan Basketball on 101.1 WGRY and WBNZ 92.3.
Race to Power Island registration open
The Power Island Rapa Nui paddle race from Bowers Harbor has opened registration.
The event features an elite race and recreational race on Saturday, August 24.
The elite race will consist of a 3-mile paddle, 2-mile run, 3-mile paddle, while the recreational race will be a paddle-only event lasting three miles.
The event also features SUP, kayak, surfski and outrigger canoe classes.
Visit paddleguru.com to register.
Locals to participate in four national championships
GRAND RAPIDS — This month, thousands of athletes and spectators from across the country and world will descend on West Michigan for four national sports championships filling four out of the five August weekends. The events will showcase sports from BMX racing, to rowing, to softball.
The national events include the USA BMX Great Lakes Nationals (Aug. 9-11 at Rock City BMX in Plainfield Twp.), USRowing Masters National Championships (Aug. 15-18 at Riverside Park), USA Softball Men’s Fastpitch Open East National Championship (Aug. 23 – 25 at the Art Van Sports Complex), and USA Softball Men’s Slowpitch Class D Northern Championship (Aug. 30 – Sept. 2 at the Art Van Sports Complex).
The first national event in August is the USA BMX Great Lakes Nationals Aug. 9-11 at Rock City BMX, 3300 10 Mile Rd. in Plainfield Township.
As the first national BMX event hosted in the Grand Rapids area, the event also serves as a national qualifier, with riders pursuing points to earn entry in the USA BMX Grand Nationals in Tulsa in November.
The USRowing Masters National Championships returns for the second time to Grand Rapids, Aug. 15-18 at Riverside Park at 2001 Monroe NW where it was first held in 2014.
Lake Leelanau Rowing Club and Traverse Area Community Rowing will be represented by 18 total athletes.
USA Softball, the national governing body of softball in the United States, hosts two men’s national championships in August at the Art Van Sports Complex at 3300 10 Mile Rd. NE in Plainfield Township – both of which are coming to Grand Rapids for the first time.
The Men’s Fastpitch Open East National Championship Aug. 23-25 is the second highest level for fastpitch softball (after the Major Division), featuring approximately 14 teams and 170 players from Michigan and other Midwest states.
Northern Michigan Dragway to host Cory Gunther Memorial on Saturday
KALEVA — The 2019 Cory Gunther Memorial will take play at Northern Michigan Dragway on Saturday in honor of the fallen Benzie County Sheriff’s deputy who was also a standout NMD racer.
In Bracket I, Corey Mikus of Bear Lake holds a slim lead over Onekama’s Eric Johnson.
In Bracket II, Maple City’s Phil Anderson started the big weekend in fourth place. However, with an 8 round win in MATW night I action, he moved up to first place where he finished the season as points champion in 2018.
David Evans of Benzonia pulled off an 8-round Pro Trophy win and re-positioned himself atop the points standings in an attempt to get this third straight season championship.
Advanced Juniors recent action found Cody Marlatt of Bailey taking his fourth win of the season to increase his points lead.
Mini Juniors is led by Jesse Persinger of Free Soil, thanks to his recent win at Family Night last Friday.
Racing action will start at about 5 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.